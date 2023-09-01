The Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, August 22 at 7 p.m.

Township Engineer Michael Muffley sent the board members a detailed letter in regards to the David Roman lot line adjustment. He stated that only two things are still needed for the plan to be completed, which are the title report and necessary signatures. The board agreed to approve the plan pending the acquisition of these remaining items.

The plan for J&T Enterprises expires at the end of the month, and a request was submitted for an extension. Township Solicitor David Backenstoe informed the board that the township’s actions have been appropriate, but an abstract of the title has never been submitted. Backenstoe sent the project owners a letter detailing what still needs to be done, but has received no response, and advised the board that there was no option before them but to deny the request and allow the plan to expire, to which they agreed.

Work continues on the new maintenance building. Bracy Construction submitted a request for payment in the amount of $89,767.37 for rebar and concrete, which was approved. Meanwhile, bids have been received for the upcoming road repavement project on Cottonwood and nearby streets; the lowest bid came from Barker and Barker in the amount of $470,912.10. The board discussed whether to accept this bid and use money from the state fund, or to defer the matter until the spring and then put it out for new bids. Board member Gerald Pritchard recommended accepting the bid, and then discussing at next month’s meeting which fund will cover the cost; after a bit more discussion, the board unanimously agreed to this.

Township Manager Alice Rehrig provided copies of the Capital Improvement Plan to the board members and noted that some of the items will need to be addressed sooner rather than later. She has created a list of the computers in the office which will need to be upgraded with the grant money the township hopes to receive, and is looking into applying for another grant to do likewise with the police department’s computers; she also hopes to upgrade the internet and telephones. The township’s email hosting contract expires in January, at which time she intends to switch from current provider GoDaddy to Google workspace, which will provide better service.

The maintenance department has a vehicle which will be due for replacement in the relatively near future, so an increase to the maintenance fund may prove necessary. The board continued discussing the possibility of refurbishments to the facilities at Danielsville Park, including adding a pickleball court. Relocating the tennis courts to a drier area in the park is still being considered. Public Works Director Frank Zamadics is waiting for the estimated quote for the cost of repairing them.

The 2024 budget has been prepared and needs to be reviewed. It was decided that the next board meeting on Tuesday, September 12 will begin at 6 instead of 7 p.m. to allow sufficient time to go over the budget. The final version of the comprehensive plan has been received, and Solicitor Backenstoe will verify whether this requires another public meeting or if the board can simply adopt it.

During the month of September some events are taking place at the fire company. On Saturday, September 9, a community yard sale will be held on the grounds beginning at 8 a.m. A bingo night will be held on Saturday, September 22 with dooring opening at 5 p.m. and games beginning at 6 p.m. The plan moving forward is to hold a bingo night four times each year.

The board then adjourned for an executive session to discuss personnel matters.

The next meeting of the Board of Supervisors is scheduled for Tuesday, September 12 at 6 p.m. in the municipal building, located at 1069 Municipal Rd., Walnutport.