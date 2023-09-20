On Sunday, September 24, Becky’s Drive-In will feature “School Days in Lehigh Township,” a black and white film by the drive-in’s founder, William “Becky” Beck. Becky documented one- and two-room schoolhouses throughout Lehigh Township between 1946 and 1956. This fascinating look at school life during the good old days was digitized to view on the big movie screen at Becky’s Drive-In and will begin at 7:15 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m. Also included in the screening is a color with sound film from 1956 of the “new” elementary school being built.

The film lasts approximately two hours and includes narration by former students and teachers at the different schools filmed in Lehigh Township.

Some highlights include: 16 different school buildings, teachers giving lessons to their students, singing, sports, daily exercises, lunchtime, recess and Joe Gasper the milkman. Most of the former students and all the teachers that narrated the film have since passed away, however their voices will live on in this September 24 showing of “School Days in Lehigh Township,” on what would have been William “Becky” Beck’s 114th birthday.

The refreshment stand will be open serving hot food and snacks. A $10 per adult donation will be accepted at the gate to benefit the Lehigh Township Historical Society, to help maintain the Indianland one-room schoolhouse.