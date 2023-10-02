On Saturday, September 30 just after 11:30 a.m., the Northampton Borough Police Department was dispatched to the 300 block of East Ninth Street in the Northampton Borough for the report of gunshots in the residence. Upon arrival, a 53-year-old male was deceased from a gunshot wound and a 51-year-old female was injured from a gunshot wound.

The female, a Northampton Borough resident, was transported from the scene by Northampton Regional EMS to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg. She is currently in a stable condition and cooperating with the investigation. 

The male, Burt Schutt, was pronounced deceased by the Northampton County Coroner’s Office at 12:52 pm. on September 30. 

During the investigation, it has been determined that Schutt and the woman were previously in a romantic relationship. A Smith and Wesson M&P 380 was found at the scene and utilized in this incident.

This case remains under investigation and is being investigated as an attempted homicide and suicide. 

The Troop M Major Case Team is the lead investigator in this case.  Assisting in this investigation: Troop M Forensic Services Unit (F.S.U.), Troop M Collision Analysis Reconstruction Specialist Unit (C.A.R.S.), Northampton County Coroner’s Office, Northampton Regional EMS, Northampton Borough Police Department, North Catasauqua Borough Police Department and Coplay Police Department. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here