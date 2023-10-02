On Saturday, September 30 just after 11:30 a.m., the Northampton Borough Police Department was dispatched to the 300 block of East Ninth Street in the Northampton Borough for the report of gunshots in the residence. Upon arrival, a 53-year-old male was deceased from a gunshot wound and a 51-year-old female was injured from a gunshot wound.

The female, a Northampton Borough resident, was transported from the scene by Northampton Regional EMS to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg. She is currently in a stable condition and cooperating with the investigation.

The male, Burt Schutt, was pronounced deceased by the Northampton County Coroner’s Office at 12:52 pm. on September 30.

During the investigation, it has been determined that Schutt and the woman were previously in a romantic relationship. A Smith and Wesson M&P 380 was found at the scene and utilized in this incident.

This case remains under investigation and is being investigated as an attempted homicide and suicide.

The Troop M Major Case Team is the lead investigator in this case. Assisting in this investigation: Troop M Forensic Services Unit (F.S.U.), Troop M Collision Analysis Reconstruction Specialist Unit (C.A.R.S.), Northampton County Coroner’s Office, Northampton Regional EMS, Northampton Borough Police Department, North Catasauqua Borough Police Department and Coplay Police Department.