The Nazareth Borough Council met Monday, October 2 with a brief agenda.

During the meeting, council unanimously approved the Eagle Scout project of Logan Veikander for the painting of the structural portions of the grandstands in the park in spring 2024 and the purchase of the materials for the project up to $2,500.

Under public property, council unanimously approved the following agenda items: a work schedule for the pool/park manager, which begins on April 1 and ends with the closing of the pool on Labor Day, including bi-weekly pay; the payment of $8,565.40 to SealMaster of Allentown for conversion of the tennis courts to pickleball courts using recreation funds; a 99-year lease with the Nazareth Borough Municipal Authority for the addition to be placed at Council Chambers; use of the park on Monday, October 23 from noon to 2 p.m. for a Trunk-or-Treat event by Resources for Human Development; payment for the rental of two porta potties from United Site Services for use at the Halloween parade on Saturday, October 21 at a cost of $500; the request of St. John’s UCC for a street closure to do exterior work provided a 48-hour notice; and the purchase of six new bottom drains for the borough pool.

Next, council unanimously approved finance items to acknowledge the receipt of the borough’s 2023 State Pension Aid in the amount of $52,443 and receipt of the Act 44 Disclosure Form from the borough’s police pension plan actuary, Conrad Siegel Inc.

Under police and fire, council approved direction for the secretary to place ads for alternate crossing guards and direction for the treasurer to turn over the recently received Fireman’s Relief state aid in the amount of $36,085.31.

Following, Mayor Lance E. Colondo provided the monthly police report for September, which included 352 total police activity/calls for service, 28 crimes reported and investigated, 16 criminal arrests, seven drug-related crimes, four Part 1 offenses, 138 traffic violations, 73 warnings issued, five reportable accidents and 12 non-reportable accidents.

Additionally, parking enforcement had 216 parking enforcement officer violations, 54 officer issued violations and 270 total parking tickets issued for the month.

In other business, council unanimously approved the agenda items listed under law to amend the Chapter 15, Motor Vehicles, Part 4 Ordinance revising the parking around the high school and Shafer Elementary School, and direction to advertise a revision to the Park Ordinance to permit dogs on leashes and documented support animals in the borough parks.

Under environmental steering and lighting, council unanimously approved to waive charges for the weekly collection of refuse and recycling for the Nazareth Regional Ambulance Corps and direction to advertise an addition to the Solid Waste Ordinance dealing with “wrong day collections” of refuse and recycling, which will make property owners liable for the costs of disposal.

Last, council unanimously approved a motion to direct the secretary to place an ad to advise citizens of the borough’s procedures for the fall 2023 collection of leaves.

This year, the annual Halloween parade will be held on Saturday, October 21 at 1 p.m. (rain or shine), the borough’s Fall Festival will also be on Saturday, October 21 from 2 to 6 p.m. on S. Main Street between Belvidere and Walnut streets and Trick-or-Treat will occur on Tuesday, October 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The next Nazareth Borough Council meeting will be held on Monday, November 6 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.