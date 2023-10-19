The East Allen Township Board of Supervisors met Wednesday, October 11 with an in-depth discussion of the township’s capital improvements plan.

Before tackling the extensive proposed capital improvements plan, the board voted on regular agenda items.

First, supervisors unanimously approved the authorization of Earth Engineering for environmental services at an open grass field area located between Weaversville Road and Park West Lane just outside the evergreens where arsenic has been found in the soil.

Although the arsenic levels were below residential standards, the township is looking to see if it will pose a problem for the sports that utilize those fields to assess whether or not they will have to do any future remediation and if the arsenic is a naturally occurring issue or man-made. The estimated cost will be $6,380 for one day of testing.

Next, supervisors unanimously approved the recommendation for the township manager to purchase a 72-inch rear offset flail mower that will go with the tractor they are in the process of purchasing using payout funds provided by the insurance company for the previous tractor setup that went up in flames June 2022.

The board also unanimously accepted the withdrawal of the Locust Manor land development plan, which was proposed at the animal hospital on Route 512. The applicant will not be moving forward with the project.

Following, supervisors voted unanimously to reject the Tioga Terrace subdivision plan based on the Hanover Engineering Associates letter unless they submit everything to the township by October 31.

In other business, Township Manager Brent M. Green provided a presentation for the township’s capital improvements plan to help the board assess the current and projected capital project needs within range of the township’s financials over the next several years.

Green outlined six capital needs categories: buildings and facilities, parks and recreation, roads and bridges, stormwater management, equipment and vehicles and public safety.

Under buildings and facilities, Green proposed the following improvements: the township municipal building needs several updates and repairs as well as a handicapped accessible entrance and restrooms, a larger meeting room, security enhancements, a functional reception area, an updated security system, boiler replacement, lighting upgrades and more office storage space; the public works garage lacks adequate restroom facilities and an employee break area, needs repairs to insulation and roofing and the rear garage is beyond its useful life; the salt storage building needs minor repairs and could possibly use an addition for storage of equipment and to double the salt storage capacity; the FRCA parks maintenance garage is beyond its useful life expectancy and needs to be removed and demolished; and the Dech Farmhouse needs restoration.

Township road and bridges projects outlined in the plan include the following and are very rough figures: the Jacksonville Bridge is in desperate need of replacement and is on the LVTS Long Range Transportation Improvement Program in the planning stages for an estimated replacement cost of $15,000,000; the North Halbea Street culvert is in the planning stage based on its deterioration, and will need to be replaced at an estimated cost of $1,500,000; the Driftwood culvert project is in the permitting stage for replacement at an estimated cost of $400,000; the Hilltop Road culvert project is in the design stage to replace the cross pipes at an estimated cost of $400,000; the Cricket Road culvert project is in the design stage to replace the cross pipes at an estimated cost of $400,000; the Liberto Lane cross pipe and the Hanover Street cross pipes are deteriorating, so the project are in the planning stages to allow the township engineer to conduct analyses that ensure they are the proper size to handle the potential traffic proposed at an estimated cost of $25,000 each; the Locust Road widening is in the planning stages due to an increase in the traffic volume on the road, which would cost approximately $4,000,000; and the Jacksonville Road stormwater drainage where Willow Street and Jacksonville Road connect and where Jacksonville Road connects to Route 329 are issues that need to be addressed as well, and are estimated to cost approximately $150,000. Moreover, these figures do not include current maintenance.

Other potential capital projects include improvements to Pheasant Road stormwater, improvements to Tanglewood Road’s stormwater, Township Line Road, an extension on Hanover Street, an extension on Steuben Road, an extension on Jade Lane, an extension on Colony Drive, realignment of the Walnut Street curve, signalization at the Bullshead Road intersection, signalization at the Walnut Road intersection and a connector road from Route 329 to Weaversville Road.

Green also presented the township’s stormwater management pollution reduction plan, which is in the permitting stage of planning for an estimated cost of $550,000.

Next, Green shared that the following vehicles will need to be replaced the soonest: 2008 Ford F550 4×4 Light Duty Dump (replacement cost $150,000); 1998 Elgin Pelican Street Sweeper ($200,000); and 2004 ATI Preseeder/Tiller ($10,000).

Additionally, the township voted to purchase a pumper tanker this year to replace two vehicles at the East Allen Township Vol. Fire Department, which will replace a 1999 Mack Tanker and a 1998 Pierce Saber Engine at a cost of $1,037,522 with an anticipated delivery of summer 2026.

On a positive note, Green divulged that the township will be ending the year with a surplus that will go back into general funds, which could help purchase some of the equipment and vehicles outlined in the capital improvements plan.

The East Allen Township Vol. Fire Department will be having a Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, October 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bicentennial Park at pavilion B and the township’s Trick-or-Treat night is set for Friday, October 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. with a rain date set for Saturday, October 28.

The next East Allen Township Board of Supervisors workshop meeting will be held on Thursday, October 26 at 7 p.m. and the next regular monthly meeting will be Wednesday, November 8 at 7 p.m. in the township building, located at 5344 Nor-Bath Blvd.