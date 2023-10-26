During the October 18 Northampton Borough Council meeting, Mayor Tony Pristash announced that an additional 74 Hometown Heroes banners will be displayed in the borough, bringing the total number of banners honoring Northampton’s veterans to 407. Pristash said every banner will be on display in time for Veterans Day and the borough’s hometown heroes celebration.

The hometown heroes ceremony, sponsored by the Northampton Area Historical Society, will be held Sunday, November 12 at 2 p.m. in the Northampton High School auditorium, with a band concert beginning at 1:30 p.m. It will be a time for loved ones of the 407 heroes on display to join with residents and honor their services.

Councilwoman Bonnie Almond attended the celebration last year.

“Coming from a military family, as I do, this is a big piece of my heart,” she said. “I did attend that celebration last year and it was very overcoming when I heard my dad’s name mentioned.”

In other news, council discussed adding additional parking meters to Main Street between Keichel Court and Richard Paul Alley. Parked cars have prevented customers from accessing local businesses. Meters would allow vehicles to come and go, freeing up parking spaces for customers.

“It would be beneficial to the businesses and give additional assistance to the police department,” said Councilman Lopsonzski, Sr.

“It sounds like a great plan,” added Solicitor Brian Panella. “But from a legal perspective, I would like to see some numbers…Let’s get some more information on the dollar and cents.”

Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst said the borough’s 80 to 100 meters generate $10,000 annually. This motion would add 20 to 25 meters, as estimated by Lopsonzski, Sr.

Council motioned to table the decision until additional data is generated.

Finally, council voted to approve an Eagle Scout Project for Holly DeFiore of Slatington. Her Scout Project will involve constructing an additional monarch butterfly waystation at Canal Park.

DeFiore has the full support of Mayor Pristash.

“It’s very ambitious and a very nice addition to what we already have going,” he said. “Once we get this moving ahead…we’re going to get to that beautification of our Canal pathway.”

During the meeting, it was also announced that Representative Zach Mako will hold a shredding event on April 20 at the borough’s community center from 10 a.m. to noon.

Councilman Ronald Glassic asked whether the borough can also explore an electronics recycling event for 2024. While residents would have to pay to dispose of their electronics, prices would be cheaper than neighboring cities.

“The prices out there…if you have to run into Allentown…are crazy,” said Glassic. This event would help residents save money and clear electronic waste off the streets.

It was also announced that Senator Nick Miller’s office placed a food drop-off container in the recreation center lobby for Thanksgiving sharing. Residents are encouraged to drop off donations.

The next borough council meeting will be Thursday, November 2 at 7 p.m.