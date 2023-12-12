Rita Ann Hawk

Rita Ann Hawk, 74, of East Allen Township, passed away, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Anderson Campus. She is the wife of Thomas G. Hawk Sr. Rita was born in Hazleton, Pa. on Nov. 5, 1949 to the late John and Rita (Osifat) Callavini. She worked at A&H Sportswear – Nazareth. Rita is a member of Sacred Heart Parish – Bath. She enjoyed trips to the casino, cooking and baking, but most of all, spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors: In addition to her husband of 56 years; Thomas G. Hawk Jr. and his wife Veronica of Allentown, Pa., Kelly A. Wolfe and her husband Robert of Northampton, Pa. and Christine M. Hawk of Bath, Pa.; sisters: Carolyn Lato and her husband Reno of Whitehall, Pa. and Lorraine Beers and her husband Terrence of Northampton, Pa.; grandchildren: Alyssa, Thomas, Zachary, Andrew, Sarah, Ariel, Garrett, Austin and Ashley Zellner; great-grandchildren: Aven and Wrenly. Rita is predeceased by siblings: Geraldine Eisenman, John Callavini Jr. and Donna Montz; grandson: Thomas C. Hawk.

Service: Services will be held privately. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.bensingfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to The Center For Animal Health & Welfare – 1165 Island Park Rd., Easton, PA 18042.

Claire L. Keithan

Claire L. Keithan, 79, of Moore Twp., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 at her home. Born on Feb. 19, 1944, in Ashland, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Ray and Mildred (Ludwig) Kimmel. She was the loving wife of Dennis R. Keithan. Together they observed their 54th wedding anniversary in August. Claire worked as an elementary school teacher at Northampton Area School District for 35 years until retiring. Known to be a phenomenal baker, she also enjoyed reading. She was an active member of St. John’s Evan. Lutheran Church in Bath, where she volunteered her time for many of the church functions.

Survivors: In addition to her beloved husband, Dennis R., she will be missed by her two sons, Kevin R. Keithan, David E. Keithan and his companion, Jenny; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Kimmel.

Services: Will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in St. John’s Evan. Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main Street, Bath, PA, 18014. Family and friends may call, Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon in the church. Interment will follow at Green Mount Cemetery, Bath. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Claire’s memory may be made to St. John’s Evan. Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Bath, PA 18014.