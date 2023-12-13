The Moore Township Board of Supervisors met Tuesday, December 5 to discuss reports, open space applications, stormwater management updates, CD renewals, the 2024 tax levy and budget and honor Nick Steiner as the “First Township Manager.”

During reports, Police Chief Gary West provided that the police department had a total of 268 incidents for the month of November, which included 12 written and verbal warnings issued, 10 traffic citations issued, three arrests for DUI, one arrest for illegally attempting to purchase a firearm, three reportable accidents and four non-reportable accidents.

Fire Police Captain Jason Harhart reported that the Klecknersville Rangers Vol. Fire Co. responded to 74 ambulance calls during the month of November and 22 fire calls, which accounted for two fires, two motor vehicle accidents, three automatic fire alarms, seven ambulance assists, one wire down, one tree down, three mutual aid calls with Bath for one gas leak and two fire police, two mutual aid calls with Bushkill Township for one fire police and one carbon dioxide alarm and one mutual aid call with Lehigh Township for fire police.

Following, Public Works Director Craig Hoffman requested the promotion of Brandon Biery from municipal work to equipment operator/repair and his associated pay rate, which supervisors unanimously granted. Biery has been with the township for approximately five years, and Hoffman expressed that he has done very well at his job, which is why he is being promoted.

Additionally, Hoffman announced that the last day for leaf collection and the closing of Schiavone Farm will occur on Friday, December 15.

Next, Historical Commission Chairperson Charmaine Bartholomew provided an update on the Edelman Schoolhouse renovations, the work that still has to be done and the slow renovation progress of Historical Commission member Bob Fedio of Fedio Construction.

Fedio signed a contract with the township several months ago for the renovations of the schoolhouse and committed to a 120-day project turnover with a mid- to late-September start date, which he suggested. However, he has been having trouble making good time in terms of the project deadline.

Township Engineer Kevin Horvath noted that he has been contacting Fedio weekly to remind him of his timeline and contractual obligations to the township.

Fedio was not in attendance of the meeting, so supervisors suggested that he come before the board to let them know the status of the project and ask for relief if he will not be able to finish the project by the deadline.

In other business, Land and Environmental Protection Board Chairman Robert Romano presented the board with three new open space applications. Supervisors unanimously approved moving forward with all three applications.

Next, Horvath provided recommendation for supervisors to grant a letter of credit reduction to the wheel collision center land development plan and to proceed with the 18-month maintenance agreement period based on the project’s completed improvements, which the board granted unanimously.

Township Solicitor David M. Backenstoe then updated the board on the township’s stormwater management regulation arrangements that Horvath had been diligently working on. The arrangements include two stormwater management resolution updates and one SALDO revision. The board unanimously approved a motion authorizing Backenstoe to advertise the updates.

In other news, two of the township’s preservation fund CDs are up for renewal this month with six-, nine- and 12-month considerable options.

Supervisor Michael A. Tirell Jr. stated that he would like to keep the two CDs split up with one being renewed for a six-month term and one being renewed for a nine-month term in order to stagger when they are due. The board unanimously approved a motion to renew one of the CDs at $1,129,518.95 for 6 months with a 5.5% interest rate, and one at $1,440,708.82 for 9 months at a 5.4% interest rate.

Following, the board unanimously approved a resolution for the 2024 tax levy with taxes remaining the same at six mills with no tax increase and a resolution adopting the 2024 budget.

Supervisors also unanimously approved a resolution for Lois Kerbacher to be the chief administrative officer for the police pension fund and the non-uniform pension fund for the remainder of 2023.

Last, the board unanimously approved a resolution honoring Nick Steiner as the “First Township Manager” for his efforts and the extraordinary job he did during his five years of service to the township upon his recent departure.

Supervisors thanked Steiner for the countless hours he spent pursuing excellence for the township, the dedication of his time to the community, his tireless pursuit of grants and funding opportunities, his help with the township’s ordinance codification and updates and for going above and beyond the normal responsibilities associated with his position.

The Moore Township Board of Supervisors will hold a reorganization meeting on Monday, December 18 at 5 p.m. and the next regular monthly meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 2 in the municipal building, located at 2491 Community Dr.