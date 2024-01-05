Municipality: Palmer Township

Road name: US 22

Between: Bethman Road and 25th Street

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions westbound on January 17. Lane restrictions eastbound on January 18. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: January 17

Est. completion date: January 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Hanover Township

Road name: PA 512

Between: PA 191 and Jacksonville Road

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: January 22

Est completion date: January 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon/Hellertown/Williams Township

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder Restriction.

Start date: January 8

Est completion date: January 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Township/City of Bethlehem/Williams Township

Road name: Interstate 78 West

Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder Restriction Westbound.

Start date: January 10

Est completion date: January 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: Freemansburg Avenue

Between: Washington Street and Fifth Street

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: January 12

Est completion date: January 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road name: PA 248

Between: Newburg Road and Northampton Street

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: January 8

Est completion date: January 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Wilson Borough/City of Easton

Road name: PA 248

Between: Northampton Street and Larry Holmes Drive

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: January 10

Est completion date: January 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road name: Newburg Road

Between: Nazareth Road and Northampton Street

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: January 8

Est completion date: January 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: Pen Argyl Road

Between: PA 191 and PA 512

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: January 8

Est completion date: January 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: Mill Road

Between: Delabole Road and PA 191

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: January 12

Est completion date: January 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township

Road name: Front Street

Between: Uhler Road and Howell Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: January 8

Est completion date: January 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Tatamy Borough

Road name: Bushkill Drive

Between: Newlins Road and Uhler Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start date: January 11

Est completion date: January 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill Township/ Plainfield/Wind Gap/Pen Argyl/Washington/Bangor/ Upper Mount Bethel

Road name: PA 512

Between: Bushkill Center Road and PA 611

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: January 12

Est completion date: January 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: –

Road name: US 22

Between: PA 191 and PA 248

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Short-term lane restriction (15 min) for overhead sign structure inspections. This is a moving operation.

Start date: January 8

Est completion date: January 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: –

Road name: US 22

Between: PA 512 and Schoenersville Road

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Short-term lane restriction (15 min) for overhead sign structure inspection. This is a moving operation.

Start date: January 10

Est completion date: January 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.