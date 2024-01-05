Municipality: Palmer Township
Road name: US 22
Between: Bethman Road and 25th Street
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions westbound on January 17. Lane restrictions eastbound on January 18. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: January 17
Est. completion date: January 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Hanover Township
Road name: PA 512
Between: PA 191 and Jacksonville Road
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: January 22
Est completion date: January 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon/Hellertown/Williams Township
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder Restriction.
Start date: January 8
Est completion date: January 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon Township/City of Bethlehem/Williams Township
Road name: Interstate 78 West
Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder Restriction Westbound.
Start date: January 10
Est completion date: January 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: Freemansburg Avenue
Between: Washington Street and Fifth Street
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: January 12
Est completion date: January 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road name: PA 248
Between: Newburg Road and Northampton Street
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: January 8
Est completion date: January 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Wilson Borough/City of Easton
Road name: PA 248
Between: Northampton Street and Larry Holmes Drive
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: January 10
Est completion date: January 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road name: Newburg Road
Between: Nazareth Road and Northampton Street
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: January 8
Est completion date: January 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: Pen Argyl Road
Between: PA 191 and PA 512
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: January 8
Est completion date: January 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: Mill Road
Between: Delabole Road and PA 191
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: January 12
Est completion date: January 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township
Road name: Front Street
Between: Uhler Road and Howell Road
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: January 8
Est completion date: January 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Tatamy Borough
Road name: Bushkill Drive
Between: Newlins Road and Uhler Road
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start date: January 11
Est completion date: January 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill Township/ Plainfield/Wind Gap/Pen Argyl/Washington/Bangor/ Upper Mount Bethel
Road name: PA 512
Between: Bushkill Center Road and PA 611
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: January 12
Est completion date: January 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: –
Road name: US 22
Between: PA 191 and PA 248
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Short-term lane restriction (15 min) for overhead sign structure inspections. This is a moving operation.
Start date: January 8
Est completion date: January 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: –
Road name: US 22
Between: PA 512 and Schoenersville Road
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Short-term lane restriction (15 min) for overhead sign structure inspection. This is a moving operation.
Start date: January 10
Est completion date: January 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.