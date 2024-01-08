The Moore Township Board of Supervisors met Tuesday, January 2 for their annual reorganization and regular monthly meeting.

During reorganization, Daniel Piorkowski was reappointed as chairman and David Shaffer was reappointed as vice chairman.

Supervisors then approved the treasurer’s bond at $1 million with traveler’s insurance, appointed themselves as road masters, established that regular meetings will be held the first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m., established deadlines and payment for invoices as the last Monday of the month, designated Embassy Bank and PLGIT as depositories, appointed BBD and LLP as township auditors, appointed Keystone Collections as earned income tax and local services tax collector, established junkyard permit rates at $500, solicitation permits at $25 and animal boarding fees at $25, established employee non-contract wages and set the IRS mileage rate for 2024 as $0.67 per mile.

The board also appointed the following individuals and their positions: Chris Noll as sewage enforcement officer (one-year term) and alternate zoning and building officer; Ian Stoudt as alternate sewage enforcement officer; Angelo Cavallo as vacancy board chairman (one-year term); David M. Backenstoe as township solicitor (one-year term); Kevin Horvath as township engineer (one-year term); Christina Thomas as treasurer; Katherine Yost as secretary; Jason Harhart as zoning and building officer and open records officer; Richard Gable as representative to First Regional Compost Authority and Planning Commission member (four-year terms); Randy Silfies as Zoning Hearing Board member; Michael Kuchavik as Planning Commission member (four-year term); Karris Pennington, Joi Adams and Ronnie Silfies as Recreation Commission members (five-year terms); Janet Kline as Historical Commission member (five-year term); William Poser and Robert Romano as Land and Environmental Protection Board members (four-year terms); and Dennis Martin, Josh Cesanek and Lisa Green as Community Days committee members (three-year terms).

Supervisors also approved advertisements for the following positions: Historical Commission member, emergency management coordinator and three Americans with Disabilities Act Committee members.

During reports, Police Chief Gary West reported that the police department had 317 total incidents for the month of December with 16 verbal/written warnings issued, 17 traffic citations issued, one arrest for DUI, one arrest for fugitive from justice and one arrest for DUI with fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, one reportable accident and four non-reportable accidents.

Fire Police Captain Jason Harhart reported that the Klecknersville Rangers Vol. Fire Co. responded to 94 ambulance calls during the month of December and 39 fire calls, which accounted for seven fires, seven motor vehicle accidents, 12 ambulance assists, seven wires down, one tree down, one odor investigation, one carbon dioxide alarm, two mutual aid calls with Bath for fires and one mutual aid call with Bushkill Township for rescue.

Public Works Director Craig Hoffman reported that the FRCA is open with their normal winter hours and that they accept Christmas trees. Hoffman requested that residents take their trees to the yard waste facility instead of leaving them on the side of the road.

In other news, the board unanimously approved the drafted field and pavilion rental forms for the Recreation Commission and ordinances for the non-uniformed pension plan rate and the police pension plan contribution exoneration.

Next, supervisors discussed the Edelman Schoolhouse renovation project that hasn’t made much progress since the contract was awarded to Bob Fedio.

Fedio informed the board that he is currently working on another project, which is why he has been unable to meet the deadline of the contract set to end on January 29 with a $500 per day penalty for each day past that the work is not completed.

Fedio requested a 100-day extension, but the board decided to void the contract and Fedio waived any claim for payment and liquidated damages. The board also decided it would be best to regroup and rebid the project, which Fedio could rebid for at that time.

Following, Township Engineer Kevin Horvath presented the findings from the speed limit study on Becker Road, which concluded that a portion of the road should have the speed limit reduced to 30 mph and another portion to 15 mph. In past instances, the property owner paying for the study was then also responsible for the cost of the signage, but the circumstances are different in this instance due to the two differing speed limits being proposed.

The board unanimously authorized Horvath and Township Solicitor David M. Backenstoe to draft a resolution for the signage on Becker Road with the property owner being responsible for the 15-mph signage and the township being responsible for the 30-mph signage.

Next, supervisors unanimously approved a motion to allow Backenstoe to perform a final review of the comprehensive park, recreation and open space plan with Gilmore & Gilmore for a professional service agreement that both parties agreed upon.

Last, supervisors unanimously accepted two letters of resignation from Maria Papineau as auditor and Matt DePuy as emergency management coordinator.

The next Moore Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 6 at 6 p.m. in the municipal building, located at 2491 Community Dr.