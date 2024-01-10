After 13 years in business, owners of the Daily Grind in Bath recently announced they have decided to remain closed. The business closed its doors on November 22.

The following message was posted on the business’s Facebook page last week from owners Jennifer and Allen George: “…It has not been easy but the outpouring of love has reinforced just how blessed we have been. Daily Grind will remain closed until further notice.”

The building at 116 E. Main St. in Bath goes back to 1852 when it was built by a doctor, said Jennifer George. It originally opened as a jewelry and clock store, and later became a hardware store in the 1970s. The Georges opened their doors to the community on July 10, 2010.

Daily Grind was a staple in the borough for coffee, with the “Jamaican Me Crazy” coffee being a crowd favorite. It was also a very popular spot for breakfast and lunch. The most popular breakfast items were the Cement Job breakfast wrap, named after the Northampton wrestling team because Allen was a wrestler, and the Main Street breakfast sandwich. The most popular lunch item was by far the Point Phillips wrap/sandwich, and the soups, muffins, brownies and cookies were always a big hit as well, said Jennifer George.

Daily Grind has won many awards since opening its doors over a decade ago. Those awards include: the 2009 Nazareth Area Chamber Of Commerce Historic Preservation Award, 2010 LEBEAM Bath Borough Business Award, 2011 NCACC Alumni Business Recognition Award, 2012 GLVCC Exemplary Borough Business Revitalization Project, 2017 Voted as one of the Top Ten Places to Grab a Coffee in the Lehigh Valley, 2018 Yelp Award-People Love Daily Grind, 2019 Voted No. 1 Place to Visit in Bath and 2020 PA Historic Preservation Award.

Daily Grind has been an asset to the Bath community and patrons are feeling the loss of their much-loved breakfast and lunch destination in the borough, evidenced by the outpouring of support for the Georges on social media wishing them the best of luck in their future endeavors.

“Closing our doors was one of the hardest decisions we have had to make in our 20 years of marriage. Beginning our business was one of the easiest. We fell in love with the building in an instant. Renovating our family home as weekend warriors was a labor of love. Once our shop opened there were of course many challenges, but the rewards far outweighed them. Many of those rewards came from the numerous wonderful customers, of whom many became friends,” said Jennifer and Allen George. “Thank you to the Bath community where we raised our children and made a home. Thank you to our amazing employees; without you it would not have been possible to build our business. Thank you to our customers for your patronage and kindness. We are happily looking forward to our next adventure!”