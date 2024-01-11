Despite the freezing temperature and impending snow, dozens of family, friends and coffee fans gathered outside 6 S. Broad St. in Nazareth to celebrate the grand opening of Bella Bean Bara Boom Coffee on Saturday, January 6. The crowd buzzed with excitement as they came together to support the newest family-owned business in the borough and first-of-its-kind coffee shop.

Owned and operated by husband and wife team Morsy and Cynthia Soliman, Bella Bean started selling coffee at the Nazareth Farmers Market in spring 2022. The response, said Lisa Borick, Nazareth Downtown Manager of the Nazareth Downtown Economic Commission, was overwhelming. Almost immediately, customers started wondering when the pair would open a brick-and-mortar shop.

The Solimans, who also sold hand-crafted NuVGN soaps and candles at the market, started planning and transformed the former Nazareth Sign Co. storefront into a warm, inviting and comfortable local cafe where residents can enjoy rich espressos, sweet iced lattes and fresh muffins, turnovers and more, seven days a week. The cafe features indoor seating as well as an outdoor patio.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. That’s all I can say,” said Morsy Soliman during the shop’s grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting.

Cynthia Soliman, overwhelmed by the support, thanked their fellow farmers market vendors who not only came out to celebrate the grand opening, but who have also helped provide the cafe with handcrafted goods, foods and other products for sale. NuVGN goods are available, as are fresh pastries from Sweets N Savories Bakery. The cafe also features custom merchandise like tumblers from RJ Creations.

In addition to coffee using beans imported from Latin America, other drinks available on the menu include boba tea, hot chocolate, kombucha and hot tea.

Whether you’re looking for a morning pick-me-up, a midday snack or a weekend cup of coffee with friends, you can find what you’re looking for at Bella Bean. The coffee shop is open every day of the week from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.bellabeanbaraboom.com.