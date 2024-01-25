Dolores H. Hottle

Dolores H. Hottle, 79, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospital – Anderson Campus, Easton. Born on Sept. 26, 1944, in Bethlehem, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Wilbert and Eleanor (Neith) Grube. Dolores was the wife of Kermit H. Hottle. Together, they observed their 49th wedding anniversary last October. Dolores was a devoted housewife who loved cooking and baking for her family. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her flower beds. An avid animal lover, Dolores has cared for many animals throughout her lifetime. She was a member of St. John’s Evan. Lutheran Church, Bath.

Survivors: in addition to her beloved husband, Kermit H., she will be missed by her daughter, Jennifer L. Hottle, of Bethlehem.

Services: will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd., Easton, PA 18042.

David Edward Wolfe

David Edward Wolfe, 85, passed away at home in Monaca, Pa. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2024, with his wife of 64 years, Janice (Becker) Wolfe by his side.

He was born on Nov. 4,1938, in Allentown, Pa. to Gertrude (Fisher) Wolfe and Henry Leh Wolfe.

In addition to his wife, David’s memory will be carried on by his children, Lori (Pat) Markey, Barbara (Bob) Wolfe, Gretchen (Matt) Hankins and Kurt (Linda) Wolfe. He will be met in heaven by his son David Wolfe, Jr. David will forever be adored by his grandchildren, Sarah (Patrick) Markey-Jones, Kristina (Travis) Markey, Charlie Markey, Katie Markey, Kurtis Wolfe, Kallen Wolfe, Samuel Hankins and Kelly Hankins, and by his great-grandchildren, Shane Jones, Milo Jones, Ella Johnson and O’Neal Johnson. He is also survived by a sister, Faye (Wolfe) Riep, and numerous nieces and nephews.

David was a monumental figure in the lives of those who knew and loved him. He will be remembered for his humor, commitment to family, love of reading, willingness to help neighbors in need, resilience and most of all for his deep, unwavering love for his wife, Janice.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.