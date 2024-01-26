During the Northampton Borough Council meeting on January 18, it was announced that the borough’s Public Works superintendent Greg Morey will retire on May 3. Morey has served the borough for over 40 years and was appointed superintendent in 2014.

“He served the borough admirably and will be missed,” said Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst.

“I grew up with Greg,” said Councilwoman Judy Haldeman. “He is a good guy, and he deserves a good retirement. But I’m sure he is going to be difficult to replace.”

Haldemann’s sentiments were echoed by all of council, including Councilman Trevor Stone.

“It is bittersweet,” he said.

Morey will work closely with the borough to aid in the replacement and transition process before he officially retires.

“I have always valued his opinions,” Brobst said of Morey. “We go back a long way.”

Public Works as a whole was lauded by council for their swift work during the most recent snowstorms.

“They have been under a lot of stress with the snow and ice the past couple of weeks [and] they are working with a shortage of manpower,” said Council President Judy Kutzler. “The long hours and dedication to the borough does not go unnoticed.”

Kutzler also thanked the families of Public Works for their patience and the administrative staff for handling an influx of calls during the snow emergencies.

“It makes me very proud that we come together as a team,” she continued.

Council reminded residents to shovel sidewalks within 24 hours following a storm to prevent any citations. Residents with fire hydrants must ensure the hydrant is not blocked by snow. Finally, it is illegal to shovel snow back into the street.

In other news, council briefly discussed the water issues affecting residents of Fifth Street in late 2023. At the time, residents believed a pipe had burst in the alley behind the properties. Since repairs were made, the borough has received no further complaints of flooding and is following up with residents.

Council also discussed several safety concerns regarding the railroad crossing at 10th and Main streets.

“There are no signals. There are no lights,” said Councilwoman Bonnie Almond. She added that some residents report seeing a conductor or a flare, but not always.

Councilman Kenneth Hall seconded this, saying “nine times out of 10” there is nothing or no one at the crossing to signal an oncoming train.

Brobst said he used to live at the intersection as a child. Flares were used then, he said, but not as much anymore. He will write to the crossing’s owners.

Another issue council discussed was sidewalks damaged by utility companies, including PPL, during previous construction. Despite many attempts, the borough has been unable to get utility companies to repair the damage. Councilman Ronald Glassic has suggested the borough request investigations by local news outlets into this issue to encourage the utility companies to take action.

The next borough council meeting will be on Thursday, February 1 at 7 p.m.