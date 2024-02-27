Karen K. Bleiler

Karen K. Bleiler, 77 of Northampton, Pa., passed away on Feb. 22, 2024, at VNA Hospice House St. Luke’s in Bethlehem, Pa. Born Aug. 3, 1946 in Allentown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late James Hoke and the late Elizabeth (Rolenitus) Hoke. She was the wife of the late Edward Bleiler, with whom she shared 25 years of loving marriage before his passing in 2021.

After graduating from Nazareth High School, she went on to become a Nurse’s Aid, working for the Visiting Nurses Association of Bethlehem for many years.

Survivors: Son, Michael Hoffman of Bath, Pa., daughters, Michele (Hoffman) Roberts and companion Michael Bolcar of Northampton, Pa. and Cheryl Hoffman of Bethlehem, Pa.; step-son Neil Bleiler and wife Rochelle of North Catasauqua, Pa.; five step-grandchildren, along with multiple nieces. She was predeceased by step-son Edward C. Bleiler Jr., three brothers and one sister.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2024, at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, Pa. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. up until the time of service.

Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to Faith Family Fellowship Church, or St. Luke’s VNA Hospice House, both care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Allen John Fisher Sr.

Allen John Fisher Sr., 60 of Moore Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 in St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem. Born on Feb. 5, 1964, in Easton, he was the son of the late Samuel E. and Margaret E. (Bean) Fisher Sr. Allen was employed as a machinist at Bosch for 27 years. He was a member of the Petersville Rod and Gun Club and Point Phillips Rod and Gun Club for many years.

Survivors: Allen is survived by his son, Allen Jr., and fiancé Hannah Hendry. He was preceded in death by siblings, Catherine Sigafoos, Samuel Fisher Jr., Arlene Runyon and Russell Fisher Sr.

Services: Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the Schmidt Funeral Home, P.C. 407 Belvidere St., Nazareth, PA 18064.

For online condolences, please go to https://www.schmidtfuneralhomepc.com.

Gail A. Kocher

Gail A. Kocher, 63, of Hanover Township, quietly passed away at Bethlehem North Nursing & Rehab on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Harold L. “Sonny” and Patricia (Hartzell) Kocher. Gail grew up in the Borough of Chapmans and was a graduate of Northampton High School, Class of 1978. She proudly and honorably served in the United States Army.

Survivors: Gail is survived by a stepbrother, Richard Peters and wife, Allison, of Wind Gap; two stepsisters, Evelyn Kovalovsky and husband, Daniel, of Bath, and Pamela Myirski and husband, Michael, of Fallston, Maryland; nieces and nephews; aunts and uncle; and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Kocher.

Services: Private interment in Greenwood Cemetery, Nazareth. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Contributions: may be made in memory of Gail to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Allentown, PA 18103.