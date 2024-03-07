Recently, Atlas Cement Company Memorial Museum was given a rare photograph from the old Nazareth Cement Company. The framed photograph was donated by Gloria Ferry, a former dedicated employee of Essroc.

Part of our local cement heritage, the Nazareth plant was organized in 1906. It operated eight kilns and had a capacity of producing 4,800 barrels of cement per day.

In 1966, the plant was purchased by Coplay Cement Manufacturing Company. Coplay’s plant was in need of major updates, so it constructed a new modern plant on the Nazareth site.

In 1976, Ciments Francais purchased the plant, changing its name to Essroc in 1990.

In 1992, the facility was acquired by Italcementi. A few years ago, Lehigh Heidelberg became the new owner. It also owns a plant in Evansville, Berks County. In 2022, the company changed its name to Heidelberg Materials.

