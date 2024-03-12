Sarah E. Sikorski

Sikorski, Sarah E., age 84, of Bellbrook and formerly of Bath, Pennsylvania passed away Saturday, March 2, 2024, peacefully at her residence.

Mom ran into Jesus’ arms, and she heard the words “well done my good and faithful servant.” Those are the words she longed to hear. Mom lived to serve Jesus and never wavered in her faith. She was an incredible role model for her children to follow. She had a huge impact on everyone she ever met. Nothing brought her greater joy than talking about Jesus to others. Mom had a servant’s heart and spent her life caring and ministering to others along with meeting their physical needs.

Family meant everything to mom, even in her last days she insisted that family be around her all the time. Mom loved to cook and bake for her family, and no one ever left her house hungry. When we were younger, she would spend her time in the kitchen cooking, and when the kids returned home from school, she would send us out to bless the neighbors with her baked goods.

Mom was the strongest person you would ever meet. She had a fighting spirit that would never quit. She was kind, fun, loving, giving and thoughtful. She will be greatly missed by many.

Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley, in 2020; great-granddaughter, Julianna Hawk; her parents, Carmen and Santina Pagano; her brother, Joseph Pagano; and one sister, Santina Burgio. She is survived by four children, Trish Covella, Lisa Sikorski, Sandra Lipsky (Gus Speros) and Michael (Maryann) Sikorski; nine grandchildren, Robert Hawk, Joseph (Katie) Hawk, Brianna (Brandon) Taylor, Kristin Lipsky (Dustin) Menetrey, Emily Sikorski, Matthew Sikorski, Theresa (Jeff) Murphy, Kyle (Debbie) Peppe and Ryan Peppe (Jacyln); ten great-grandchildren, Jenna, Isabella, Krista, Joey, Willow, Silas, Luke, Lily, Bennett and Beckham; three great-great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Covella and Erin; and one sister, Linda McDonell.

The family received friends from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 9, at Conner & Koch Funeral Home in Bellbrook. Family and friends were encouraged to share a favorite memory or story at the life celebration service starting at noon on Saturday at the funeral home. A committal service followed the services at Bellbrook Cemetery.