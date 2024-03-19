Moore Township’s corner store and deli, Lattemann’s, recently announced they will be closing their doors to the public.

A sign posted last week states: “After 14 years of operation, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors. We would like to express our appreciation to our customers for their trust, patronage and support over the years. We are proud to have served you all.”

Lattemann’s, on the corner of routes 946 and 987, has been a gem in the community. Whether patrons needed to pick up an item on their way home such as some milk or bread, or were stopping by for a breakfast sandwich or one of their famous cheesesteaks for lunch or dinner, they have been a one-stop shop in the township for over a decade.

In addition to their cheesesteaks, other crowd favorites from the menu include their meatloaf, baked haddock and Italian hoagies. Their Friday night dinner offerings have always been a big hit.

Owner Joe Lattemann said they plan to keep everything business as usual leading up to the closure, providing they don’t run out of stock. Everything in the store is for sale, including regular store items and equipment.

The corner store and deli’s last day of business will be Sunday, March 24 and their hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Joe stated they still hope to be able to see everyone at Moore Township Community Days, so keep an eye out this summer for their food stand at the event.

“Thank you all for the last 14 years of patronage and we’ll miss everybody,” said Joe.