Linda A. Hoch

Linda A. Hoch, 73 of Bath, (former long-time resident of Chapman Borough), passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2024 in her home surrounded by her family. Born on July 23, 1950 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Milkovits) Malits, Sr. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, in 2020 after 48 years of marriage together. She was employed as a legal secretary for Scoblionko, Scoblionko, Muir and Bartholomew Law Office for 25 years. Linda was a graduate of Northampton High School and Our Lady of Hungary Catholic School, Northampton. Linda was also a member of Emmanuel’s Lutheran Church, Bath, where she volunteered mailing birthday cards for all the church members. She loved her family, especially spending time together playing cards and bingo and baking kiffles.

Survivors: Linda is survived by her daughter, Wendy Whiteash and husband Thomas; son, Bryan and wife, Dr. Sara Timmons-Hoch; granddaughter, Taylor; sister, Jane Schrader and husband Edwin; brother, Frank Malits Jr., and wife, Gabrielle and several nieces and nephews. Services: Family and friends may call on Friday, March 22 from 10 until 11 a.m. in the church, 3175 Valley View Dr. Bath. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the church. Interment will be in Emmanuel’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emmanuel’s Lutheran Church, or St. Luke’s Hospice, 2455 Black River Rd., Bethlehem, PA 18015 in loving memory of Linda Hoch.

Debra L. Scholl

Debra L. Scholl, 65, of Bath, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2024 in St. Luke’s Hospital, Anderson Campus. Born April 21, 1958 in New York City, she was a daughter of the late William and Muriel (Archibald) Senft. She was the wife of Scott K. Scholl, with whom she shared 41 years of marriage in November. Debra was a Dental Assistant for many years for Dr. Neil Dicker. She loved animals, especially cats and volunteered at numerous cat shelters, loved to shop and do crafts and scrapbooking. She was a former vice president of the Lehigh Valley Dental Association.

Survivors: Husband; daughter Danielle Barilla and husband Mathew; granddaughter Avery; siblings, William Senft, Marge Duffy, Paul Senft, Sophie Glose, Denise Kuntzman; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and one great-great-niece. She is predeceased by siblings Mimi Simmons, Daniel Senft and Rose McIlvee.

A Funeral Service was held on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 11 a.m. in the Covenant United Methodist Church, 2715 Mountain View Dr., Bath. Family and friends gathered on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church. Interment was in Fairview Cemetery, Moore Township. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted to www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: Memorials may be made to ASPCA in Debra’s memory.