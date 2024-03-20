Allen Township Supervisors warned residents at their March 12 meeting that traffic headaches and road construction will worsen over the next several months, with Northampton County and PennDOT overseeing several construction projects on major township roads.

“Things are going to be a nightmare in this township,” said Supervisor Dale Hassler.

Currently, traffic on Howertown Road is limited to one-way going north. In addition, the Indian Trail Road and Willowbrook Road bridges remain closed.

Hassler stressed that these are not township projects. PennDOT and Northampton County are the ones “running the show.”

“We’re picking up the pieces like everyone else,” he said.

As fire chief, Hassler added that this road work is making things very difficult for first responders.

It is also making things difficult for township staff, who have had to navigate complaints from residents. The township is attempting to keep its website updated with the latest road work news but is at the mercy of what is communicated to them.

“Please contact PennDOT or Northampton County,” Hassler urged residents who have questions or complaints. “The township is a victim like everyone else.”