East Allen Township will soon have a new website where residents can find township news, review meeting minutes, look up services and more. During their March 14 meeting, supervisors approved a new website for $11,859.

The township’s current website, built several years ago using CARES Act funding, is on the CivicPlus platform. However, the site’s software has not been updated, making the township unable to update its website or add new pages.

The new site, says Township Manager Brent Green, will be easier to update and maintain. In addition, it will be ADA-compliant, something required for government agencies. The cost of the website also includes an automatic redesign after five years, ensuring the township’s site remains compliant and on par with changing technology. The new site will also be more cost-effective, with annual maintenance fees of $2,400 compared to current fees of $3,900.

In other news, supervisors discussed a Holding Tank Agreement for the First Regional Compost Authority (FRCA) headquarters at 6701 Weaversville Rd. The FRCA property is on land owned by the township. As a result, the township has requested a $5,000 escrow that will cover flushing and maintenance should issues arise. However, Andrea Martin of Barry Isett & Associates, the engineer on the project, said this amount is a budgetary concern for the authority.

“Tying up $5,000 would be a bit of a shock to them,” she told supervisors.

She requested an amended escrow of $1,500 based on use. Only three employees will use the holding tank.

Supervisors motioned to table this decision as Green and the township work on an updated escrow amount.

Finally, Green announced the start of the 2024 road plan, with improvements slated for the Spring Lake Village development, Colony Drive from Snowdrift Road to Hanover Street and Shows Road from Colony Drive to Alfred Drive.

The township has roughly $900,000 budgeted for road improvement work, with funding from 2023 carried over into 2024.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be a workshop meeting on Thursday, March 28 at 7 p.m.