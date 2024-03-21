Saturday, March 16 was a sweet day in the borough of Nazareth as dozens of residents came together to celebrate the grand reopening of Naz-O-Nut, a borough staple for freshly made donuts, savory breakfast sandwiches and more.

Naz–O-Nut, which opened in 2019, was previously owned by Helena and Frank Lazzarini. When the business went for sale in 2023, husband and wife team Adam and Tiffany Colombo purchased it with the hopes of growing it into a family tradition that their children could take over one day.

“Myself and a lot of people here in Nazareth breathed a sigh of relief when we knew that the Naz-O-Nut tradition would be continuing,” said Nazareth Mayor Lance Colondo.

The original staff employed by the Lazzarinis and the recipes for the fan-favorite donuts have remained the same, ensuring the Naz-O-Nut donut shop that residents know and love continues.

During the grand reopening and ribbon-cutting celebration, residents could indulge in samples of donuts, smoothies and egg sandwiches. A line of customers wrapped around the store, waiting to purchase one (or even a few dozen!) of Naz-O-Nut’s unique flavors, including Reese’s, red velvet, cannoli and more.

The Colombos have been overwhelmed by the support of borough residents. While Tiffany Colombo joked that their family may think they’re “crazy,” the support from everyone has been “amazing,” especially from the Lazzarinis.

“Everything you have dreamed of, we envision that as well,” she said to the original owners, who were present at the ribbon cutting.

Several elected officials, including State Rep. Joe Emrick, Tina Smith from Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure’s office and Nazareth Borough Council President Daniel Chiavaroli were also in attendance, alongside representatives from the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce. Senator Bob Casey and State Senator Lisa Boscola sent proclamations recognizing the local business.

The Colombos look forward to what’s in store for their family and Naz-O-Nut.

“It’s been one heck of a ride so far,” said Tiffany Colombo. “But people are getting donuts, so what’s not to love?”