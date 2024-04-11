Stephen Hardy, Vice President of Real Estate for The Hyman Group, appeared before Northampton Borough Council on Thursday, April 4 to answer questions and concerns over waste disposal at 1204 Main St. The property will be the home of a future 14-unit apartment building. In March, council denied The Hyman Group’s request to contract with a private hauler for trash and recycling pickup.

This was the first time council has denied this request for a developer, which prompted the company to reach out for clarification. Hardy stressed that The Hyman Group would work hard to maintain a clean property, contracting with Republic Services and proposing a 4- to 8-yard dumpster with two to three toters. Service would take place weekly and would be adjusted based on volume.

“[We want to] ensure council is confident [we can] maintain this agreement,” Hardy said, adding that the developer has over 20 properties across the Lehigh Valley with similar agreements. Any issues would be addressed with “utmost urgency.”

Hardy added that other properties in the neighborhood have their own private hauler. In addition, The Hyman Group is currently developing a 70-unit complex in the borough. Should council deny private trash pickup there as well, Hardy worried the borough would be taking on a “burden.”

Councilman Ronald Glassic clarified that council’s main objective is to be sure residents are treated fairly, especially when homeowners are paying garbage fees to the borough.

Councilman Ronald Knopf said he would like to see the dumpster fenced in. Councilwoman Judy Kutzler agreed, saying it would make the property look “neater.” Hardy also said a property supervisor will be there regularly.

“You explained it better so that we all understood,” Kutzler said to Hardy. “We will need time to think about it.”

The item will be added to the April 18 agenda.

In other news, the borough is applying for two grants in the hopes of repaving a portion of the D&L Trail. One grant is a matching $50,000 grant. The second is a $245,000 grant with a 15% match. Funding for the match would come out of the general fund if awarded.

Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst said some parts of the trail are in “bad shape” and materials alone could cost $100,000. Mayor Anthony Pristash added that this project would be to the benefit of everyone in the borough. Northampton is home to the only paved portion of the popular trail.

“People love it,” he said.

Finally, the borough awarded the bid for a new bucket truck to Lehighton Ford in the amount of $178,288.23. Out of the three bids received in March, this was the only complete bid.

The next borough council meeting will be Thursday, April 18 at 7 p.m.