Municipality: –

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)

Type of work: Road Sign Work

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.

Start date: April 15

Est completion date: April 19

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: PA 33 North

Between: Freemansburg Avenue and US 22

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work.

Start date: April 15

Est completion date: April 16

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: PA 33 South

Between: US 22 and Interstate 78

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work.

Start date: April 17

Est completion date: April 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22 East

Between: Schoenersville Road and PA 33

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder work.

Start date: April 15

Est completion date: April 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road name: US 22 East

Between: PA 33 and Fourth Street Interchange

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction.

Start date: April 16

Est completion date: April 16

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road name: US 22 West

Between: Fourth Street Interchange and PA 33 Interchange

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction.

Start date: April 17

Est completion date: April 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22 West

Between: PA 33 Interchange and Schoenersville Road

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction.

Start date: April 18

Est completion date: April 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: PA 987

Between: Mountain View Drive and Northampton Street

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 19

Est completion date: April 19

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Hanover Township

Road name: PA 987/Airport Road

Between: Orchard Lane and Nor-Bath Boulevard

Type of work: Milling

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 15

Est completion date: April 16

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lehigh Township

Road name: PA 248

Between: Mountain View Drive and Monocacy Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 17

Est completion date: April 19

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: PA 33

Between: Interstate 78 and PA 512

Type of work: Sweeping

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction.

Start date: April 15

Est completion date: April 19

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield/Washington Township

Road name: E. Main Street/ Second Street/ W Bangor Road/ Lake Minsi Drive

Between: PA 512 and Fox Gap Road

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 15

Est completion date: April 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield / Washington Township / Bangor Borough

Road name: Church Road / Delabole Road / Walnut Street / Broadway Street

Between: Sullivan Trail and PA 191

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 16

Est completion date: April 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mt. Bethel / Washington Township / Upper Mt. Bethel

Road name: Richmond Road / Five Points Richmond Road

Between: Belvidere Road and PA 512

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 19

Est completion date: April 19

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer / Bushkill / Plainfield townships

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: April 15

Est completion date: April 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Stockertown Borough

Road name: Main Street

Between: PA 191 and Center Street

Type of work: Milling

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 18

Est completion date: April 19

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22 West

Between: PA 191 and PA 33

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Westbound lane restriction for patching work.

Start date: April 18

Est completion date: April 19

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

