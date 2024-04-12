Municipality: –
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)
Type of work: Road Sign Work
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.
Start date: April 15
Est completion date: April 19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: PA 33 North
Between: Freemansburg Avenue and US 22
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work.
Start date: April 15
Est completion date: April 16
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: PA 33 South
Between: US 22 and Interstate 78
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work.
Start date: April 17
Est completion date: April 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22 East
Between: Schoenersville Road and PA 33
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder work.
Start date: April 15
Est completion date: April 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road name: US 22 East
Between: PA 33 and Fourth Street Interchange
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction.
Start date: April 16
Est completion date: April 16
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road name: US 22 West
Between: Fourth Street Interchange and PA 33 Interchange
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction.
Start date: April 17
Est completion date: April 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22 West
Between: PA 33 Interchange and Schoenersville Road
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction.
Start date: April 18
Est completion date: April 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: PA 987
Between: Mountain View Drive and Northampton Street
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 19
Est completion date: April 19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Hanover Township
Road name: PA 987/Airport Road
Between: Orchard Lane and Nor-Bath Boulevard
Type of work: Milling
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 15
Est completion date: April 16
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lehigh Township
Road name: PA 248
Between: Mountain View Drive and Monocacy Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 17
Est completion date: April 19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: PA 33
Between: Interstate 78 and PA 512
Type of work: Sweeping
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction.
Start date: April 15
Est completion date: April 19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield/Washington Township
Road name: E. Main Street/ Second Street/ W Bangor Road/ Lake Minsi Drive
Between: PA 512 and Fox Gap Road
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 15
Est completion date: April 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield / Washington Township / Bangor Borough
Road name: Church Road / Delabole Road / Walnut Street / Broadway Street
Between: Sullivan Trail and PA 191
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 16
Est completion date: April 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mt. Bethel / Washington Township / Upper Mt. Bethel
Road name: Richmond Road / Five Points Richmond Road
Between: Belvidere Road and PA 512
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 19
Est completion date: April 19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer / Bushkill / Plainfield townships
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: April 15
Est completion date: April 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Stockertown Borough
Road name: Main Street
Between: PA 191 and Center Street
Type of work: Milling
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 18
Est completion date: April 19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22 West
Between: PA 191 and PA 33
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Westbound lane restriction for patching work.
Start date: April 18
Est completion date: April 19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
