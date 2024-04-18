The Bath Borough Council met on Wednesday, April 10 for their combined monthly and bi-monthly workshop meeting.

To begin, Trooper Nathan Branosky and Lieutenant Jason R. Troutman from Pennsylvania State Police Troop M provided a presentation on 2022 versus 2023 trends and a new initiative called PSP Tips.

Branosky expressed recognition that in order to solve crime, they need the public’s help, which is why there is a web page, Facebook page and Twitter account dedicated to tips from the public. Each can be searched for under “PSP Tips.”

Those wishing to share a tip related to active investigations, cold cases, the apprehension of wanted persons or locating missing persons can also do so anonymously on p3tips.com or by calling 1-800-4PA-TIPS (1-800-472-8477). Additionally, tippers can receive a monetary reward if their tip leads to an arrest, said Branosky.

Branosky also provided information on calls for service, traffic crashes and criminal investigations from 2022 to 2023 in Bath, which include: 744 calls for service in 2022 compared to 852 in 2023; 74 traffic crashes in 2022 compared to 85 in 2023 (no fatalities); one DUI crash in 2022 compared to five in 2023; 85 criminal investigations conducted in 2022 compared to 88 in 2023; 140 citations and 144 warnings issued in 2023; and drug investigations increased by three from 2022 to 2023.

Branosky noted that PSP’s patrol vehicle fleet will also be changing statewide. As vehicles become due for a trade-in, they will be upgraded to a white Dodge Charger or Dodge Durango because of increased costs for the custom gray color and Ford’s discontinued sedan manufacturing.

This will be the first time in over 30 years that PSP will not be ordering Ford models for police vehicles.

The department has already ordered 270 marked and 100 unmarked Dodge vehicles.

On a community note, eight troopers attended Bath’s Coffee with a Cop back in September and another will be held this year on Wednesday, October 2 for those interested in meeting the troopers.

“We always enjoy doing that every year and we enjoy talking and interacting with the community, so spread the word,” shared Branosky.

“We’re your police department and we’re here to serve you,” Branosky added.

Information about Troop M, their non-emergency phone number and answers to various frequently asked questions such as gun laws can be found on their website, psp.pa.gov.

During reports, it was noted that there will be a creek and town cleanup on Saturday, April 20 from 9 to 11 a.m., meeting first at Borough Hall at 9 a.m., and a recycling event on Saturday, June 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. as well.

In other news, council unanimously authorized the bagging of parking meters for temporary suspension on W. Northampton Street during construction of the Route 248 realignment project.

In regard to the ongoing discussion about vacating a portion of Wolf Street, the borough evaluated the area and found that there is an open portion of the street where someone is parking their vehicle and shouldn’t be. Borough Solicitor James F. Kratz recommended that instead of vacating it, the borough make that portion of Wolf Street a “no parking” area and council unanimously approved the recommendation.

During motions/action items, council unanimously adopted an “Other Compensatory Time Off” policy and approved authorization for Legion Riders of Bath POST 470’s use of Diehl Field on Saturday, April 27 for their third annual Blessing of the Bikes with parking fees waived.

Council also unanimously approved the following items dealing with parks and recreation: adoption of the Borough of Bath Parks & Recreation Comprehensive Plan as amended with recommended revisions provided by Northampton County Parks & Recreation and the Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources; authorization for the borough manager to work with Colliers Engineering & Design for grant funding through spring 2024 to begin implementing phases of the borough’s Parks & Recreation Comprehensive Plan; and authorization of the 2023 Grow NORCO grant award in the amount of $25,000 in addition to the borough’s recreation fund match in the amount of $25,000, totaling $50,000 to be used for planning and design of a Borough of Bath Park trail network.

Next, council approved an ordinance repealing and removing a handicapped parking ordinance at 129 Washington St. since it is no longer needed, and an extension of time was granted through the end of September for the Moyer property minor subdivision lot line adjustment.

The next Bath Borough Council meeting will be held Monday, May 13 at 6 p.m. in Borough Hall, located at 121 S. Walnut St.