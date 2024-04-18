During the April 11 East Allen Board of Supervisors meeting, supervisors bestowed a first-of-its kind honor on a standout student athlete from Northampton Area High School. Supervisors presented a proclamation to high school senior Jackson Vajda, who was recently named a 2023 All-American. Vajda, a boy’s soccer player, was one of 80 All-Americans, and only one of two from Pennsylvania. He is the first East Allen Township resident and NAHS student to receive this honor.

Vajda started playing soccer in the East Allen Township Parks & Recreation program, having been a member of summer camp until he aged out of the program. He has also played boy’s soccer at NAHS in addition to club soccer. He plans to attend Lafayette College on a full scholarship.

“This is one of the proudest awards I’ve given out,” said Chuck Frantz, recreation director. “Maybe one day we will see you on the Olympic team or a professional soccer team…just remember where you came from.”

“Growing up in East Allen Township, through all the programs…I think it [played] a big part of where I am now,” said Vajda, who accepted the proclamation with family and friends by his side.

In addition to his All-American honor, Vajda was also named a USA Today Top 50 Student Athlete to Watch. He also holds the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference/Lehigh Valley Conference all-time career goals record with 116.

“I know your work ethic has to be incredible to get where you are,” said Supervisor Roger Unangst.

In other news, supervisors approved several motions that would upgrade security at Bicentennial Park. When the part was constructed in 2004, its security cameras and locks used the latest software. That security software is now out of date. Supervisors approved a motion that would extend internet access to the parks to allow the township to virtually control the locks and security cameras at the park’s restrooms, locking and unlocking the facilities at its discretion.

Total costs for this project includes $3,500 for internet installation, $4,020 for wireless upgrades, and $20,000 for maintenance and equipment upgrades. These updates will enhance security and prevent off-hours vandalism, which has been a problem for the township.

In addition, supervisors approved the purchase of stormwater supplies, including catch basins and risers, in the amount of $18,427. These enhancements will accompany the 2024 road work plan.

Finally, supervisors provided an update on the fire department stipend plan. Earlier in the year, supervisors approved a stipend program that would reimburse firefighters $10 for day calls and $15 for night calls. Fire police would be reimbursed $15 per call due to wear and tear on personal vehicles. Supervisors said a committee has been assembled to make sure these funds are allocated properly.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m.