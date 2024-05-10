Municipality: –
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)
Type of work: Road Sign Work
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.
Start date: May 13
Est completion date: May 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22 East
Between: PA 191 and PA 33
Type of work: Road Sign Work
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.
Start date: May 13
Est completion date: May 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Various
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 67 (PA 412)
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound for concrete patching work.
Start date: May 13
Est completion date: May 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Chapman Borough
Road name: Main Street
Between: Monocacy Drive and Fifth Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 13
Est completion date: May 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Nazareth Borough
Road name: High Street
Between: Cherry Hill Road and Broad Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: 5/13/24
Est completion date: 5/13/24
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Mountain Road
Between: Scenic Drive and Moorestown Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 14
Est completion date: May 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Hanover Township
Road name: PA 987/Airport Road
Between: Orchard Lane and Hanoverville Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 15
Est completion date: May 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Scenic Drive
Between: Bushkill Road and Copella
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 16
Est completion date: May 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Various
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Moving Lane Closure.
Start date: May 13
Est completion date: May 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 1 to 6 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Easton
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 71 (PA 33) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start date: May 14
Est completion date: May 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 1 to 6 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Various
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Moving lane restriction.
Start date: May 15
Est completion date: May 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 1 to 6 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Various
Road name: PA 33
Between: Belfast Interchange and PA 512
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Moving Lane Closure.
Start date: May 16
Est completion date: May 16
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Easton
Road name: US 22
Between: Fourth Street Interchange and 25th Street Interchange
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Moving Lane Closure
Start date: May 17
Est completion date: May 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 1 to 6 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Washington Township
Road name: Five Points Richmond Road
Between: PA 611 and Richmond Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 13
Est completion date: May 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel
Road name: PA 611/North Delaware Drive
Between: Turkey Ridge Road and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: Other
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: May 15
Est completion date: May 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township
Road name: PA 33 South Ramp at Hecktown Road
Between: – and –
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: May 13
Est completion date: May 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road name: Tatamy Road/Main Street
Between: Fairview Road and PA 33
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: May 16
Est completion date: May 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer Township/City of Bethlehem
Road name: South 25th Street/Apple Butter Road
Between: Shimersville Road and Freemansburg Avenue
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start date: May 13
Est completion date: May 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon Township
Road name: PA 412/Leithsville Road
Between: Polk Valley Road and Bucks County Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 15
Est completion date: May 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
