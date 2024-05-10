Municipality: –

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)

Type of work: Road Sign Work

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.

Start date: May 13

Est completion date: May 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22 East

Between: PA 191 and PA 33

Type of work: Road Sign Work

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.

Start date: May 13

Est completion date: May 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Various

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 67 (PA 412)

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound for concrete patching work.

Start date: May 13

Est completion date: May 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Chapman Borough

Road name: Main Street

Between: Monocacy Drive and Fifth Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 13

Est completion date: May 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Nazareth Borough

Road name: High Street

Between: Cherry Hill Road and Broad Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: 5/13/24

Est completion date: 5/13/24

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Mountain Road

Between: Scenic Drive and Moorestown Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 14

Est completion date: May 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Hanover Township

Road name: PA 987/Airport Road

Between: Orchard Lane and Hanoverville Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 15

Est completion date: May 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Scenic Drive

Between: Bushkill Road and Copella

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 16

Est completion date: May 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Various

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Moving Lane Closure.

Start date: May 13

Est completion date: May 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 1 to 6 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Easton

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 71 (PA 33) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start date: May 14

Est completion date: May 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 1 to 6 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Various

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Moving lane restriction.

Start date: May 15

Est completion date: May 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 1 to 6 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Various

Road name: PA 33

Between: Belfast Interchange and PA 512

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Moving Lane Closure.

Start date: May 16

Est completion date: May 16

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Easton

Road name: US 22

Between: Fourth Street Interchange and 25th Street Interchange

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Moving Lane Closure

Start date: May 17

Est completion date: May 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 1 to 6 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Washington Township

Road name: Five Points Richmond Road

Between: PA 611 and Richmond Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 13

Est completion date: May 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel

Road name: PA 611/North Delaware Drive

Between: Turkey Ridge Road and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: Other

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: May 15

Est completion date: May 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township

Road name: PA 33 South Ramp at Hecktown Road

Between: – and –

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: May 13

Est completion date: May 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road name: Tatamy Road/Main Street

Between: Fairview Road and PA 33

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: May 16

Est completion date: May 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer Township/City of Bethlehem

Road name: South 25th Street/Apple Butter Road

Between: Shimersville Road and Freemansburg Avenue

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start date: May 13

Est completion date: May 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Township

Road name: PA 412/Leithsville Road

Between: Polk Valley Road and Bucks County Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 15

Est completion date: May 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Information about infrastructure in District 5, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D5Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.