During their meeting on Tuesday, June 11, the Allen Township Board of Supervisors officially adopted the Volunteer Firefighter Tax Credit Incentive Ordinance. This adoption was unanimously approved, with Supervisor Dale Hassler, the township’s fire chief, abstaining.

The approval comes after months of planning and discussion. Like many municipalities throughout the state, Allen Township has been seeking ways to incentivize new volunteer firefighters while rewarding those who currently serve.

The tax credit incentive offers a 100% real estate tax credit to all volunteer firefighters who reside in the township. Volunteer firefighters who do not own property may receive an earned income tax credit of up to $350.

Non-residents who own property will receive a credit based on the Allen Township millage multiplied by the assessed value of their property. Non-property owners will receive an income tax credit based on their tax rate in their own municipality.

In other news, Township Manager Ilene Eckhart gave a quick update on bridge replacement and repair work throughout the township by PennDOT. The Indian Trail Road bridge is now open. Meanwhile, the Howertown Road bridge is undergoing pavement work.

The Willowbrook Road bridge is the one project that will likely have the most significant impact on township traffic. Eckhart met with the project’s contractor, who showcased “elaborate signage” they’ll have in place directing detours. The traffic signal at Willowbrook and West Bullshead roads will change to a blinking signal. The bridge will be barricaded, restricting traffic until new beams are delivered. Those beams are not expected until September or October, which may mean residents will see little activity at the construction site until that time.

Finally, supervisors reminded residents that the township will host a movie night at Howertown Park on Saturday, June 29 where families can enjoy a showing of “The Sandlot.” The Bath-Allen Youth Association will run the concession stand, and an ice cream truck will be onsite. Before the movie, children can enjoy a Touch-a-Truck event. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be on Tuesday, June 25 at 6 p.m.