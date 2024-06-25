During their June 20 meeting, the Northampton Borough Council voted in favor of several parking changes throughout the borough.

First, council unanimously voted to approve “No Parking” signs on Lincoln Avenue. Parking to the corner will be restricted on both sides of the street at the intersection of Station Alley to help improve safety and sight lines.

Council also approved the installation of a stop sign for southbound traffic on Poplar Street at the intersection with Stark Street.

Finally, council also restricted truck traffic on Howertown Road between East Fourth and East 10th streets, as well as on East Fourth Street between Main Street and Howertown Road. Only local deliveries will be allowed.

Police and code enforcement will be able to cite violators.

“I will make a motion [to approve] with a hallelujah,” said Councilman Ronald Glassic. “It’s about time that we hold people accountable for safety in our town.”

In other news, council also approved a handicapped parking spot in the area of West Fourth Street. Residents Ronald and Charlotte Leindecker appeared before council to explain their request.

Both suffer from arthritis pain that makes walking and climbing steps difficult. They receive frequent injections to help relieve the pain. Charlotte Leindecker is also recovering from back surgery.

The request was recommended for rejection by Police Chief Bryan Kadingo, solely based on the rules of the handicapped parking ordinance. A garage within 100 feet of the Leindecker home disqualifies them. However, the police chief said he sympathizes with the residents and admitted the property had a lot of steps that even he would not want to climb in the winter.

“I just provide council with what I see and what the [parking] ordinance tells me,” Chief Kadingo said. Council ultimately has the power to overrule the chief’s recommendation, which Councilman Trevor Stone motioned to do.

“It is not often that we go against Chief Kadingo’s recommendations,” he said. “But I think that you coming here and pleading your case went a long way,” he told the Leindeckers.

“It is very hard to go against [the chief’s] directions,” added Glassic. “[But] you came in with a very valid point.”

Only Councilwoman Judith Haldeman voted in favor of the chief’s recommendation. However, she voiced her pleasure when the spot was approved.

“I have made a position of my own that I will follow the law,” she said. “[But] you obviously have a justifiable reason. I’m glad it passed.”

“We are glad that we can help you,” added Glassic. “We want to do the right thing for residents if we can. But we have to live by the law sometimes which is what makes it very difficult.”

In other news, Councilwoman Julia Kutzler voiced praise for the borough’s pool staff.

“They are really doing a great job,” she said of the summer employees. “What I see when I’m sitting in my chair is children and adults making memories…It is beautiful to see.”

Finally, several summer events were announced. First, spaces are still available for the fire department’s summer camp from July 8-12. The cost is $25 for children ages 12 to 15.

Northampton Community Days will also return on July 17. The celebration will end with fireworks on July 20.

Northampton Borough Council’s next meeting will be Wednesday, July 3 at 7 p.m. due to the July 4 holiday.