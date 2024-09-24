At the Northampton Borough Council meeting on Thursday, Sept. 19, President Julia Kutzler shared that the Northampton Regional EMS basic financial report included their response to 1,617 calls for services in the Northampton Borough and 6,400 emergencies in total.

Every year, NREMS must write off $2,950,000 in bad debt and contractual obligations due to insurances and non-payment for services.

“They greatly depend on our support and contributions are vital to their ability to provide services,” said Kutzler.

In the borough, residents are sent an ambulance subscription notice, but only 21% of borough residents responded to the notice and signed up the subscription, Kutzler noted.

As a subscriber, borough residents have insurance copays waived and a 50% discount on any out-of-pocket expenses related to medically necessary emergency ambulance services provided by NREMS to the closest appropriate medical facility within the Lehigh Valley.

Subscriptions also help ensure NREMS has the staff, vehicles and equipment required to provide around-the-clock emergency protection since they do not receive direct support from tax money.

Annually, subscription to Northampton Regional EMS costs $40 for an individual, $65 for a household of two or more and $50 for a senior household over 65 years of age, which can be paid online.

“We’re beyond blessed to have them in our community,” Kutzler expressed.

More information about NREMS and subscriptions can be found on their website at nrems.org.

In other news, council unanimously approved a motion to allow a vintage Ford Model T to park in front of the Roxy Theatre on Nov. 2 for a bride and groom to take photos for their wedding being held there.

Council also unanimously approved a request from the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce to use the band trailer on Dec. 13 for their Christmas in Nazareth event. They will be required to pay a $300 rental fee and $150 for delivery and setup.

Northampton Borough is one of the few municipalities in the area to have a portable band trailer. However, the trailer has been housed outdoors, which has made it susceptible to damage from the weather, which is why it is currently in need of some repairs.

Due to the costs associated with the repairs and the low amount the borough receives to loan out the band trailer, Councilwoman Judy Haldeman suggested reaching out to Bethlehem Area Vocational-Technical School to ask if the school would take on the repairs as a project for one of the classes.

Additionally, Borough Manager Brian Welsko suggested the borough look into getting storage for the band trailer once repairs are made to prevent future damages and deterioration from the elements.

During reports from committees, it was announced that Tuesday, Sept. 24 will be the last day for the farmer’s market, which is held from 3 to 6 p.m. at Municipal Park, located at Laubach Avenue and Smith Lane. The market will reopen in May 2025.

It was also announced that upon drainage of the borough pool for the year, the Public Works Department discovered a significant drop in the water level. Therefore, council will need to address potential repairs for the substantial leak suspected before next pool season.

The Northampton Exchange Club’s 75th Annual Jack Frost Parade will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. (rain date set for Thursday, Oct. 24) along Main Street, and trick-or-treat night in the borough will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The next Northampton Borough Council meetings will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3 and Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers, located at 1401 Laubach Ave.