TREE LIGHTINGS

Allen Township – Kreidersville Covered Bridge tree lighting on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 4:30-5:30 p.m., 100 Covered Bridge Road. Special visit from Santa, hot chocolate, homemade baked goods and old-fashioned bonfire. Rain date Sunday, Dec. 15.

Bangor Borough – Saturday, Dec. 7 at. 5 p.m. along with Holiday Artisan Market in historic downtown Bangor on Broadway from 2-6 p.m., featuring artisan vendors, food trucks, music and more.

Bath Borough – Sunday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. in Monocacy Creek Park with free horse-drawn carriage rides from 5 to 7 p.m., hot chocolate, cookies and visits from Santa Claus and Elsa.

Bethlehem City – Friday, Nov. 29 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Payrow Plaza, 11 W. Church St.

Bethlehem City – SouthSide Tree Lighting Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 5-6 p.m. at Bethlehem Greenway between the 324 S. New St. parking deck and the 306 S. New St. building. Free concert by The Beautiful Distortion, cocoa, cookies and cider from Bethlehem’s Roasted & Zest Bar + Grille.

Bethlehem Township – N/A

Bushkill Township – N/A

Catasauqua Borough – Sunday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. at Borough Hall, 90 Bridge St. Crafts at 4 p.m., Santa and tree lighting at 5 p.m. and Holy Trinity Choir and Bell Choir from 4-5 p.m.

Chapman Borough – N/A

Cherryville – Saturday, Nov. 30 from 4-6 p.m. hosted by Hope’s Mom Group, 4131 Lehigh Drive.

East Allen Township – Saturday, Dec. 7 from 4-7 p.m. at Bicentennial Park West, 5344 Nor-Bath Blvd. Featuring George the Magician’s bubble show, DJ, crafts, race to taste Curbside Grill and pictures with Santa.

East Bangor Borough – Friday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. with Santa arriving at 7 p.m. at Blaine Reimel Memorial Park. Featuring hot cocoa, homemade cookies and carols.

East Bangor Borough – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. with Santa arriving at 7 p.m. followed by hot chocolate and cookies at the East Bangor Vol. Fire Co., 30 E. Central Ave.

Easton City – South Side Civic Association Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the South Side Fire Station, 424 Reynolds St.

Easton City – America’s First Christmas Tree Lighting Parade at 6 p.m., Center Square.

Forks Township – Friday, Dec. 6 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the amphitheater, 500 Zucksville Road.

Freemansburg Borough – N/A

Glendon Borough – N/A

Hanover Township Tree Lighting Extravaganza – Friday, Dec. 6 from 6-8 p.m. at the Hanover Township Community Center, 3660 Jacksonville Road. Featuring horse-drawn carriage rides, visit from Santa, kids’ crafts, food and beverage, choirs, indoor “snowball” fight and more.

Hellertown – Lower Saucon’s Light Up Night on Friday, Nov. 29 from 5-8 p.m. at the Hellertown Historical Society, 570 Durham St. Featuring cash wagon rides, children’s activities, adult beverage bar, food, entertainment on the big screen, pictures with Santa and more.

Lehigh Township – Saturday, Dec. 7 from 5-7 p.m. in Bryfogle Park, 4610 Aspen Drive. Featuring a visit from Santa, games, activities, refreshments and Christmas songs by the Lehigh Township Chorus.

Lower Mount Bethel Township – Saturday, Dec. 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. at 2004 Hutchinson Ave. Featuring photos with Santa, children’s activities, crafts, food, cookies and hot cocoa.

Lower Nazareth Township – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at Newburg Park, 4600 Newburg Road. Santa will arrive by horse-drawn carriage at 7 p.m. with a special gift for each child. Short carriage rides will be available from 7:30-9 p.m. Performances by Expression of Dance and Lower Nazareth Chorus.

Moore Township – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of routes 987 and 946. Hosted by Moore Township Lions Club and Lioness-Lions Club. Visit from Santa, hot chocolate and cookies.

Nazareth Borough – Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Circle.

North Catasauqua Borough – Sunday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. in North Catasauqua William J. Albert Memorial Park, 701 Grove St. Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, cookies and hot cocoa.

Northampton Borough – Sunday, Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Recreation Center parking lot, 1 Lerchenmiller Drive. Live performances and a visit from Santa.

Palmer Township – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:15 p.m. at Charles Chrin Community Center, 4100 Green Pond Road.

Pen Argyl Borough – Cookies, Carols and Claus on Friday, Dec. 6 from 6-8 p.m. in Weona Park (North Side – Archer Street entrance) 201 S. Main St.

Plainfield Township – N/A

Portland Borough – Sunday, Dec. 1 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Portland Railroad Depot, 116 Main St. Featuring Santa, cocoa, cookies and caroling. DMC Duo at 5:30 p.m.

Roseto Borough – N/A

Stockertown Borough – N/A

Tatamy Borough – Sunday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the municipal building, 423 Broad St. Sponsored by the Tatamy Historical Society. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, caroling and refreshments at St. Peter’s UCC Church.

Upper Mount Bethel Township – Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 5-6. p.m. at the Mount Bethel Firehouse, 2341 N. Delaware Drive. Hosted by Mount Bethel Church. Featuring carol singing, cookies and hot chocolate.

Upper Nazareth Township – Friday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. at the municipal building, 100 Newport Ave. Musical performance by the NAHS Block of Rock group, hot cocoa and visit from Santa. Please bring a non-perishable donation for the Nazareth Food Bank.

Walnutport Borough – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. at 215 Lincoln Ave. Food trucks at 2 p.m. and candy cane hunt at 3 p.m.

Washington Township – N/A

West Easton Borough – N/A

Williams Township – Hosted by the Williams Township Athletic Association on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 5-8 p.m. at the Williams Township Municipal Field, 115 Gaffney Hill Road. Event will include vendors, food trucks, music, Christmas cookie contest, ugly Christmas sweater contest, crafts and games for kids, a s’mores station, Christmas story time, coloring contest, letters to Santa, free cookies and visit from Santa.

Wilson Borough – Friday, Nov. 29 from 6-8 p.m. at Meuser Park, 2255 Northampton St. Tree lighting starts at 7 p.m.

Wind Gap Borough – N/A.

SANTA RUNS/TOYS

Residents must sign up within their respective township/borough to be included in Santa Runs. If you’d like to be included in your local Santa Run, contact the contact information listed below. Not a comprehensive listing of all boroughs/townships in Northampton County.

Allen Township – Hosted by Allen Township Fire Co. No. 1 on Sunday, Dec. 15 starting at noon. Email santa@allentwpfire.com to register. Gift drop off will be Monday, Dec. 9 between 6-8 p.m. Call 610-262-1101 and leave a message or visit the Allen Township Fire Company No. 1 Facebook page for more information.

Bangor Borough – Santa Express hosted by Rescue Fire Co. on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 5-8 p.m. (rain date Dec. 15) at Bangor Memorial Park. Featuring train rides and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Bath Borough – Hosted by Bath Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 14 starting at 9:30 a.m. Gift drop offs on Monday, Dec. 2 and Monday, Dec. 9 from 6:30-9 p.m. Call 610-837-6400 and ask for Kara or Jamie for more information or visit Bath Volunteer Fire Department – PA on Facebook.

Bethlehem – Colonial Regional Police Department Toys for Tots. Collection boxes set up at 248 Brodhead Road, Bethlehem. New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off in person Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bethlehem Township – Hosted by Bethlehem Township Vol. Fire Co. on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you would like your child(ren) to receive a present (that you provide) please email SantaDay@btvfc.org with your name, your children’s names, a Bethlehem Township address and phone number. Deadline to sign up is Friday, Nov. 29.

Bushkill Township – Hosted by Bushkill Township Vol. Fire Co. on Saturday, Dec. 14 starting at 8 a.m. Visit bushkilltownshipfireco.com for more information and application. Drop offs on Dec. 2 and 4 from 4-7:30 p.m. and Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. All applications and gifts are due by 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Bushkill Township Police Department Toys for Tots – Collection boxes for new and unwrapped toys set up in the lobby of the police department through Monday, Dec. 16, 1114 Bushkill Center Road. Toys can be dropped off any time of the day, but will need to call 610-759-2200 after 4 p.m. if no one is at the station.

Catasauqua Borough – 2024 Operation Santa Claus by the Catasauqua Fire Department. Delivery on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. Drop off dates are Sunday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 6-9 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 13 from 6-9 p.m. For more information, visit the Catasauqua Fire Department District 2 Facebook page or call 610-264-2121.

East Bangor Borough – Visits from Santa on Christmas Eve by East Bangor Vol. Fire Co. Call or text 484-903-4556 for more information.

Freemansburg Borough – Hosted by Freemansburg Vol. Fire Co. on Saturday, Dec. 14 starting at 3 p.m. Drop off gifts Dec. 2, 6 and 9 from 6-9 p.m. Visit the Freemansburg Borough Facebook page for more information or email tgetz@freemansburgfire.org with questions.

Freemansburg Borough – Lunch with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Borough Hall, 600 Monroe St. Register by sending your child or children’s name(s), age(s) and address to svelez@boroughoffreemansburg.org.

Forks Township – Hosted by Forks Township Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 21 starting at 9 a.m. Drop off gifts on Saturdays from 6-8 p.m. at the firehouse, 1606 Sullivan Trail. Deadline is Saturday, Dec. 7. Email questions to FTFDSanta25@gmail.com.

Hanover Township Vol. Fire Co. Santa Day – Saturday, Dec. 14 with street-by-street visits starting at 9 a.m. Visit the HTVFCPA Facebook page for more information.

Lehigh Township – Santa Run hosted by Lehigh Township Vol. Fire Co. No. 1 on Saturday, Dec. 7 between 3-6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 between 1-4 p.m. Deadline was Wednesday, Nov. 27. Visit the Lehigh Township Volunteer Fire Co. Facebook page for more information.

Lehigh Township – Police Department Toys for Tots Drive. Bring new and unwrapped toys to the police department lobby and municipal office lobby through Monday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m., 1043 Municipal Road.

Lehigh Township – Toys for Tots Drive on Friday, Nov. 29 drop off from 4-6 p.m. at Lehigh Township Vol. Fire Co., 4188 Lehigh Dr.

Lower Mount Bethel Township – Sunday, Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. If you would like Santa to visit, call Bea at 610-597-3802.

Lower Nazareth Township – Hosted by Hecktown Vol. Fire Co. on Saturday, Dec. 14 starting at 10 a.m. Drop off gifts at the fire station on Monday, Dec. 2 or Monday, Dec. 9 from 6:30-8 p.m. Call 610-759-2112 or email info@hecktownfire.org for more information.

Moore Township – Hosted by Klecknersville Rangers Vol. Fire Co. on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Applications can be downloaded and printed from krvfc.org and emailed to events@krvfc.org. Deadline is Saturday, Dec. 7. Visit the Klecknersville Rangers Official Facebook page for more information.

Moore Township Toys for Tots – Donate new, unwrapped toys at Klecknersville Rangers Vol. Fire Co. through Dec. 17, 2718 Mountain View Drive.

Moore Township Toys for Tots – Drop off new, unwrapped toys at the Moore Township Police Department Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., 2491 Community Drive.

Mount Bethel – Hosted by Mount Bethel Vol. Fire Co. Station 37 and North Bangor Vol. Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 4-7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 15 from 2-5 p.m. Visit Mount Bethel Vol. Fire Company Sta. 37 for more information. Pre-wrapped gifts must be dropped off at the firehouse on Friday, Dec. 6 between 6-8 p.m. or Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon, 2341 N. Delaware Drive. Register by Sunday, Dec. 1.

Nazareth Borough – Hosted by Vigilance Hose Co. No. 1 on Saturday, Dec. 14 starting at 10 a.m. Drop off wrapped gifts at the fire station on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 9-11 a.m., 49 S. Broad St. Visit the Vigilance Hose Co. #1 – Nazareth Fire Department Facebook page or call 610-704-6496 for more information.

Northampton Borough – Hosted by Northampton Borough Fire Department. Santa will start his route on Saturday, Dec. 14 at noon. Gift drop off Dec. 11-13 from 6-8 p.m., 4 Lerchenmiller Drive. Visit Northampton Borough Fire Department on Facebook for more information.

Palmer Township – Hosted by Palmer Municipal Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gift drop off limit two per child at the PMFD Station, 3254 Old Nazareth Road. Dec. 2 and 9 from 6-9 p.m. and Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon. Visit palmerfire.org for more information.

Pen Argyl Borough – Santa Run hosted by Lookout Fire Co. No. 1 on Sunday, Dec. 15 starting at 1 p.m. Fill out the form on the Lookout Fire Company No. 1 Facebook page by Monday, Dec. 9.

Plainfield Township – Hosted by Plainfield Township Vol. Fire Co. on Saturday, Dec. 21 from noon-3 p.m. Drop off wrapped gifts with child’s name on it to the firehouse Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or Monday evenings between 7-9 p.m. For more information, email santa@plainfieldfireco.com or visit www.plainfieldfireco.com.

Roseto Borough – Santa visits hosted by Columbia Fire Co. on Saturday, Dec. 14. Email Santa_visit@columbiafireco.org by Wednesday, Dec. 4 to arrange a visit to your home.

Upper Nazareth Township – Hosted by Upper Nazareth Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 14 starting at 9 a.m. Drop off wrapped gifts at the fire station Monday Dec. 2 and Monday, Dec. 9 from 7-9 p.m. or Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 25 Newport Ave. Visit the Upper Nazareth Fire Department Facebook page for more information.

Wind Gap Borough – Hosted by the Wind Gap Vol. Fire Co. on Saturday, Dec. 14 starting at 11 a.m. Drop off gifts at the firehouse on Monday, Dec. 2 from 6-8 p.m., 549 E. West St.

FESTIVE EVENTS

Not a comprehensive list of all events happening in Northampton County.

Bangor Borough

Holiday Artisan Market downtown on Broadway, Saturday, Dec. 7 from 2-6 p.m. Featuring artisans, Santa, live music and food trucks.

Breakfast with Santa hosted by Washington Township Vol. Fire Co. on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the firehouse, 920 Washington Blvd. All you can eat breakfast, photos with Santa, holiday craft station for kids and tricky tray raffle.

Bath Borough

Candy Cane Hunt on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. on St. John’s Lutheran Church property, 206 E. Main St. Hosted by Bath Lions Club.

Christmas on Chestnut Street, Historic Bath, on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 3-7 p.m. Visit eight stores and three restaurants, all decorated for the holidays, for specials and discounts. Visit all eight stores to be eligible for a gift card and gift basket: Steckel House, S. Seem, CCC, Vargo, Weekend Antiques, Mattie’s Strudel Haus, Angel’s Attic and Kula Heart Yoga and Wellness. There will also be a street vendor with roasted chestnuts and organ music at Christ Church of Bath.

Keystone Rod & Gun Club Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 243 Mulberry St. Featuring over 35 crafters and vendors.

“Christmas Treasures,” presented by Bath Area Community Chorus, on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Bath. A free will offering will benefit Bath Area Food Bank. All are welcome.

Gingerbread men decorating on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 2-5 p.m. at Borough Hall, 121 S. Walnut St. Call 610-837-6525 ext. 1 with child’s name and age to reserve spot.

Governor Wolf Historical Society’s 42nd Christmas House Tour on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other events include: Candlelight Patron Tour on Friday, Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m.; Holiday History Fest on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Annual Candlelight Concert, Celtic and seasonal music by Piper’s Request on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.; and Christmas Wreath Workshop on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon and Sunday, Dec. 1 from 1-4 p.m. All events located at 6600 Jacksonville Road. Reservations required. Visit Governor Wolf Historical Society on Facebook or govwolf.org for more information.

Holiday Market on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Christ Church of Bath, 109 S. Chestnut St. Handmade and fresh goods from local vendors, food, drink and baked goods.

John’s Nursery School Craft and Vendor Fair on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 206 E. Main St.

Bethlehem

Bethlehem Christmas City Village – Friday, Nov. 15 through Sunday Dec. 22. Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays in historic downtown Bethlehem.

Bethlehem’s Christmas Pub Crawl 2024 – Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. Begins at Molly’s Irish Grille & Sports Bar, 8 E. Fourth St.

Christkindlmarkt holiday market at the SteelStacks presented by Univest Financial, 101 Founders Way. Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Dec. 5-8, Dec. 12-15 and Dec. 19-22. Thursdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Historic Bethlehem Turkey Trot 5K and Fun Walk on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 9 a.m. at the Luckenbach Mill, 459 Old York Road.

Historic Downtown Bethlehem Presents Live Advent on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Sun Inn Courtyard, 1136 W. Walnut St.

Historic Downtown Bethlehem Presents Santa’s Haus and photos with Santa on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 1-5 p.m. at the 1750 Smithy, located next to Historic Hotel Bethlehem and across the street from Musselman Jewelers at 420 Main St.

Naughty or Nice Cocktails and Cookies Holiday Crawl on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 14 from 1-5 p.m., 324 S. New St. For more information visit the SouthSide Arts District Facebook page or website.

The Nutcracker at the Zoellner Arts Center, Baker Hall on Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 15 at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m., 420 E. Packer Ave.

Bethlehem Vintage Market Holiday Edition – Sunday, Dec. 15 from 12-5 p.m. at Seven Sirens Brewing Co., 327 Broadway. St.

Bushkill Township

Faith Family Fellowship Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1002 Bushkill Center Road. Featuring handmade crafts, unique gifts, crochet goods, stocking stuffers, home décor, jewelry, baked goods and more.

Catasauqua Borough

Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 8 a.m. to noon presented by Chapman Lodge #637, 1103 N. Sixth St.

Catty Kindlmart and tree lighting on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 2-5 p.m. at Borough Hall, 90 Bridge St. Crafts at 4 p.m., Santa and tree lighting at 5 p.m. and Holy Trinity Choir and Bell Choir from 4-5 p.m.

Danielsville

Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9-11 a.m. at Blue Mountain Drive-In & Family Restaurant, 1439 Blue Mountain Drive. Kid’s breakfast specials, goodie bags, Balloons by Robin and pictures with Santa.

Make your own wreath/cemetery spray on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 12 p.m. at Salem United Methodist Church, 1067 Blue Mountain Drive. Premade wreaths, food and drink available for purchase.

Vendor/Crafter Day on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at. Christ Church Little Moore UCC, 913 S. Mink Road.

East Allen Township Christmas in the Park

Saturday, Dec. 7 from 4-7 p.m. at Bicentennial Park West, 5344 Nor-Bath Blvd. Featuring George the Magician’s bubble show, DJ, crafts, race to taste Curbside Grill and pictures with Santa.

Easton

Easton Farmers’ Market Photos with Santa and the Goats – Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 128 Larry Holmes Drive.

Nutcracker Magical Christmas Ballet at the State Theatre Center for the Arts on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m., 453 Northampton St.

Peace Candle Lighting and Small Business Saturday on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 12-8 p.m. at Centre Square. Featuring live music, carriage rides, strolling street performers, ice carvers and more.

Easton Winter Village Holiday Marketplace – Weekends through Dec. 22 in Centre Square. Fridays from 5-9 p.m., Saturdays from 1-9 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Featuring over 40 merchant huts, live entertainment, skating, food and libations.

Forks Township

Holiday Festival on Friday, Dec. 6 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the amphitheater, 500 Zucksville Road.

Hanover Township Community Center

Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9- 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. to noon, 3600 Jacksonville Road. Register at HTCC front desk or htcc.activityreg.com.

Lehigh Township

Annual Nativity Display by Hope Lutheran Church Evangelism Committee on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 12-6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 1 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4131 Lehigh Drive.

Breakfast with Santa hosted by Lehigh Township Vol. Fire Co. on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 8-11 a.m., 4188 Lehigh Drive.

Holiday Vendor Fair at Lehigh Township Elementary on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 800 Blue Mountain Drive. Featuring holiday shopping with over 40 crafters and vendors, food trucks and photos with Santa.

Moore Township

Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 8-11 a.m. at Klecknersville Rangers Vol. Fire Co., 2718 Mountain View Drive. All proceeds will benefit MTAA Football.

Winter Craft and Vendor Market at Klecknersville Rangers Vol. Fire Co. on Sunday, Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mount Bethel

Santa’s Christmas Market and Holiday Festival on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1584 S. Delaware Drive. Featuring live music, vendor tents and artisans, wine and sangria, face painting, food trucks, bounce house, petting farm and door prizes.

2nd Annual Holly Jolly Jubilee on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Allegheny Creek Brewing Co., 690 Allegheny Road. Featuring live music, vendors, food, treats and Santa photos for pets and kids.

Nazareth

18th Annual Pumpkin Pie 5K and Scenic Walk 2024 presented by Nazareth YMCA on Thursday, Nov. 28 at 9 a.m., 33 S. Main St.

Christmas at Boulton on Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jacobsburg Historical Society, 402 Henry Road. Featuring Christmas tours of historic buildings, holiday refreshments, winter greens/wreath sale and more. New theme is “A Children’s Christmas at Boulton.”

Christmas in Nazareth on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown historic Nazareth. Includes holiday market, characters, music, food, fine craft vendors and annual Elf Trail. Moravian Historical Society will feature free family-friendly activities.

Holiday Bazaar on Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Kortz Hall at Moravian Hall Square, 175 W. North St. Holiday shopping at Morningstar Living’s Holiday Craft Bazaar with unique gifts and treasures from local crafters and area representatives from popular vendors like Mary Kay, Tupperware and more.

Lunch with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 12-2 p.m. at the Mountain View Family Drive-In, 602 Jacobsburg Road.

Twelve Neighs of Christmas on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Equi-librium Farm, 524 Fehr Road. Featuring hot cocoa, games, crafts, food, vendors, bake sale, face painting, photos with the horses, cupcake decorating and more.

Nazareth Borough Small Business Saturday – Saturday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Nazareth. Featuring Nazareth Farmers Market in the Circle, Nazareth Center for the Arts art auction, The Great Nazareth Cookie Stroll hosted by NEDC from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., swag bags courtesy of America Express, NEDC and Nazareth Chamber of Commerce, shopping in downtown Nazareth and free parking.

Northampton Borough

Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at Northampton Diner & Family Restaurant, 1205 Main St. First come, first serve/ no reservations.

Christmas at the Roxy Theatre showing “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on Tuesday, Dec. 10 (doors open at 7 p.m., movie starts at 7:30 p.m. and Chamber of Commerce mixer from 6-7 p.m.) and Wednesday, Dec. 11 (doors open at 6:30 p.m., movie starts. At 7 p.m.), 2004 Main St.

Dinner with the Grinch on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 4-7 p.m. at Northampton Diner & Family Restaurant, 1205 Main St.

Good Shepherd Christmas Fair and Market on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic School, 1300 Newport Ave. Featuring crafts, letters to Santa, cookie decorating, vendors and crafters, concessions and more.

The Nutcracker Ballet at the Roxy Theatre features dancers of Pennsylvania Classical Ballet Academy and guest performers on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m., 2004 Main St. Visit www.paclassicalballetacademy.com for tickets.

Paws for the Holidays on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 2-4 p.m. at Stanglein Veterinary Clinic, 2614 Cherryville Road. Featuring pet photos with Santa, nail trims, gland expression, festive apparel, bake sale and basket raffles. Pet item donations will also be collected (food, treats, blankets etc.) to send south to aid in the hurricane relief.

Roof 360’s 1st Annual Christmas Celebration at The Roxy Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 1:30-6 p.m., 2004 Main St. Complementary showing of “Elf” and a “Come as Your Favorite Christmas Movie Character” Contest. Holiday themed snacks, hot chocolate bar and a prize for the most festive character outfit. Movie starts at 2 p.m.

Roxy Theatre Christmas live shows: “A Carpenters Christmas” featuring Jillian Rossi on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. and “Lights Out: A Very Valli Holiday” on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m., 2004 Main St.

Roxy Theatre movie showing “Saint Nick of Bethlehem” written, directed and starred in by Daniel Roebuck. Friday, Nov. 22 through Thursday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., other showtimes include Sunday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 27 at. 1 p.m., 2004 Main St. Daniel Roebuck will be at the Roxy on Thanksgiving night to greet everyone in his Santa suit.

Santa Claus is coming to Town on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s UCC, 19th and Lincoln Ave. Featuring Christmas carols, stories, cookies and photos with Santa.

Northampton Area Public Library – Holiday 21+ Sip & Shop – Friday, Dec. 6 from 6-8 p.m., 1615 Laubach Ave. Visit the Northampton Public Library Facebook for more information. Other events include: “Christmas at Hess’ Department Store” presentation on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.; teen advisory board: cookie decorating party on Monday, Dec. 2 from 5-6 p.m.; teen art workshop: book ornaments on Monday, Dec. 2 from 6-7 p.m.; adult craft hour/kit: book ornaments on Monday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Dec. 10 through Friday, Dec. 13 all day and Saturday, Dec. 14 from 12-4 p.m.

Northampton Borough Fire Department – Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 8-11 a.m., 4 Lerchenmiller Drive. Enjoy a delicious meal, meet Santa and spread holiday cheer with your local fire department. Visit “Northampton Borough Fire Department” on Facebook for more information.

Pen Argyl Borough

Lookout Fire Co. No. 1 Holiday Markey on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 123 S. Main St. Featuring unique vendors, holiday music, tricky tray, a cash 50/50 raffle and photos with Santa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Plainfield Township Vol. Fire Co.

Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 8-11 a.m., 6480 Sullivan Trail. Enjoy breakfast, a picture with Santa and tricky tray for the kids.

Tatamy Borough Police Department

Santa Paws Photos on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 423 Broad St. Pet photos with Santa sponsored by Furry Feet Rescue.

Walnutport Borough

8th Annual Adopt-A-Tree on Saturday, Dec. 7 starting at 2 p.m., 215 S. Lincoln Ave. Featuring food trucks, balloons by Robin and pony rides. Candy cane hunt begins at 4 p.m. and tree lighting ceremony begins at 5 p.m. Dates to decorate your tree will be from Saturday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Dec. 6 at noon. Visit walnutportpa.org for more information.

Wilson Area Communities that Care Coalition

Photos with Santa presented by Wilson Area LINCS Family Center on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Wilson Area High School. Visit LINCSfamilycenter.org for more information.