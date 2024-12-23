The Northampton Borough Council unanimously approved the 2025 budget during its meeting on Thursday, Dec. 19. This came after they approved and reviewed the draft budget on Dec. 5.

This budget proposes a 1.5 mill tax increase, something Mayor Tony Pristash said is necessary.

“Painful as it is, there is going to be a tax increase,” he said. “For the safety and welfare of the community, it is a necessity.”

He said expected price increases are something the borough “has to stay ahead of.”

“We have it very good here in Northampton,” he continued, praising public works as well as the borough’s fire and police departments. He said he looks forward to this progress continuing in 2025.

Mayor Pristash also praised Borough Manager Brian Welsko and Assistant Manager Jerry Serensits.

“In this time of high inflation and tough finances in this world, I want to compliment our new borough manager and assistant for all the work they’ve done on the budget itself,” he said.

“The one-and-a-half mill increase was not exactly what I was intending to do,” Welsko told council. However, increasing costs left the borough with no choice. Electricity for street lights alone is estimated to go up by $90,000 in 2025.

The new budget also proposes recreation fee increases.

Councilwoman Judith Haldeman acknowledged that these increases may be “frustrating” but are needed.

“We have not hiked prices in some of those areas in quite some time,” she said, adding that the prices are still “reasonable.”

These fee increases will be reviewed during council’s next meeting.

In other news, Councilman Ronald Glassic was reappointed to the Northampton Borough Municipal Board for a five-year term.

“Mr. Glassic is a valuable member of that board,” said Councilwoman Haldeman.

“I look forward to working with the water authority, as well as borough council,” Glassic said after his appointment.

Two other borough residents were reappointed to community boards. Irene Urban was reappointed to the Board of Health for a five-year term, while David Stubits was reappointed to the Planning Commission for a four-year term.

Council also approved a five-year lease agreement with the Northampton Memorial Community Center.

“[This has] been on people’s minds for many, many years,” Mayor Pristash said, thanking a committee that worked on this agreement.

Finally, Welsko said work on sewer pipes beneath Canal Street will start in February and run until December. Engineers will walk through the site in January. Residents can expect street closures and detours at certain times throughout the year.

The next Northampton Borough Council meeting will be on Thursday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m.