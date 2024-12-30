1 of 4

Bethlehem Area Vocational-Technical School is no stranger to innovation. The school’s 1,300 high school students excel in 27 programs of study, from culinary and construction to healthcare and manufacturing. However, the school’s automotive technology program has gained national recognition over the past year as two talented students turned a vintage classic into a piece of cutting-edge technology.

“We are always innovating and trying new things,” said Supervisor of Career & Technical Programs Michael Galler. “And Adam Lazarchak [Executive Director] wanted to be the first at something.”

With the rise in popularity of electric vehicles (EVs), school administrators turned their attention to the automotive technology program. While other schools have had students work on EVs, BAVTS wanted to challenge their students to build one.

“We wanted to make a showpiece,” continued Galler.

Faculty met with two California-based EV companies, including Electric GT, to see how they could bring this project to life. The experts recommended that the school purchase a 1970s vehicle for their build to ensure “fewer headaches.” The perfect vehicle came along from a dealer in Coatesville: a 1970 Fiat 124 Spider in “excellent condition” for $8,000.

With the car in hand and the experts a phone call away, BAVTS needed to assemble the student team for what would be a multi-year project. The students would not only need to be dedicated to automotive technology but also confident public speakers who could present what would be a first-of-its-kind project to vehicle and technology fanatics alike.

BAVTS found their team in then-sophomores Spencer Parker and Braiden Binder, both students at Northampton Area High School. The two automotive technology students, under the direction of instructor Jeff Cantrell, had the opportunity of a lifetime to work alongside GT’s mechanics, computer engineers, electrical engineers and more to gut the car’s engine and transform it into the EV of the future.

Installing the hardware took about eight to nine months. The students were employed by BAVTS the summer between their sophomore and junior years to take daily calls with GT engineers as the diagnostics, troubleshooting and installation took place.

“It was neat to see that interaction across the continent,” he said.

For Parker and Binder, the project was an opportunity to put their passion for automotive technology into action and discover what they’re truly capable of.

“This project [has given] me insight into how electric vehicles work and…has influenced me into becoming an automotive electrical installer,” said Parker.

Parker and Binder worked hands-on with concepts and technologies many engineers with years on the job have yet to work with. As a result, the project was not without its challenges. Both students cited the software installation as the most difficult part of the project.

“Trying to program the car and the fabrication to get everything to fit” was the biggest challenge, according to Binder.

But a little perseverance was all the duo needed to get the vehicle up and running.

“The biggest lesson I learned is to take your time and pay attention to what you are doing so you don’t have to do it twice,” continued Binder.

Added Parker: “One lesson I learned was to take my time and make sure that the work was to a higher standard and not to rush through things [just] to check them off the list.”

With the EV fully running by the beginning of their junior year, it was time to show it off. Parker and Binder traveled across the area, exhibiting their work at car shows like the Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Show. The response was strong, with mentions in various local media and requests to show the car off at other events.

“They do a knockout job,” Galler said of Parker’s and Binder’s presentations to the public.

Now, with the students in their senior year, Galler hopes to bring the three-year project to a close where it started: in California.

BAVTS is currently fundraising to send Parker and Binder to Electric GT in Huntington Beach, Calif., so they can meet the team they worked alongside and have built a relationship with over these last several years.

BAVTS hopes to raise $6,000 for the students’ travel. As of November, the school has already raised $3,400 thanks to generous donations from the public inspired by Parker’s and Binder’s hard work.

And what comes next? Galler said several buyers have been interested in adding the vehicle to their collection, but after three years of blood, sweat and tears, Galler said the team isn’t ready to part with the vehicle just yet.

“We are not ready to sell,” he said. “This is their [Parker’s and Binder’s] project.”

Perhaps in a few years, the school may sell the vehicle and use the proceeds to fund another automotive technology project. But for now, Parker, Binder and the team are enjoying the ride.

Those who wish to donate to BAVTS to fund Parker’s and Binder’s visit to GT, can visit https://www.bethlehemavts.org/ or mail a check to the school at 3300 Chester Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18020, to the attention of Michael Galler.