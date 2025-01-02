Arlene M. Oplinger

Arlene M. Oplinger, 93, of Bath, passed away on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2024 at Northampton Post Acute, Easton. Born on Aug. 23, 1931, in Moore Twp., Pa., she was the daughter of the late Paul and Julia (Feiertag) Haftl. Arlene was the wife of the late Thomas A. Oplinger, who died in 1995. She was a lifetime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bath.

Survivors: She will be missed by her family including her two sons, Ronald D. Oplinger, Terry A. Oplinger and his companion, Lori Brawn; two grandchildren, one great-grandson and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services: will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 in the Bartholomew Funeral Home, 243 S. Walnut St., Bath, PA 18014. Call, Thursday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown, Pa.

Memorials: The family suggests donations, in Arlene’s memory, to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Bath, PA 18014.