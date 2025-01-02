1 of 4

Today, we are at the Fred A. Snyder American Legion Post 353 on Dewey Avenue in Northampton. Mr. Ronnie Guynn, of the Legion, is showing us some of their historical material for our research. The Legion Post was organized after World War I.

A group of World War I veterans held a meeting at the Odd Fellows Hall on Washington Avenue, now a parking lot of the Schisler Funeral Home. They applied for a charter which was granted in October 1919. The first Commander was S. Clyde Frankenfield, Principal of Northampton High School when it was located at 18th and Lincoln Avenue.

The Legion Post was named to honor Fred A. Snyder, a veteran killed in action in World War I. The Legion was able to purchase a solid stone home on Main Street for the Post headquarters. Later, the building was the former Ellis Funeral Home. In 1921, an auxiliary was organized at the Post. The president of the auxiliary was Beatrice Santee. The auxiliary did admirable work in supporting the military during World War II.

In 1929 and 1939, the Legion hosted a large Armistice Day Celebration (today Veterans Day) with fellow Legionaries from other posts. The events were so successful, the members decided there was a need for a new headquarters.

A new building was constructed on Dewey Avenue in 1940. The Post was located a few steps from the Memorial plot at 14th and Washington Avenue. The property was at one time part of the John Smith farm. Mr. Smith was a large landowner in the Borough of Northampton. A fundraiser made it possible to construct the building. It was built by Monroe Miller. Doctor Charles Haff, owner of the Haff Hospital was a large contributor to the project.

The Legion Commander in 1940 was Harry S. Rehrig. One of the major contributions the Legions made to the borough and the area was the solicitation of funds for the borough’s first ambulance. The ambulance was housed in the municipal building on Main Street.

The Post had an outstanding drum and bugle corps. As a youth, this writer remembers the corps drilling on Monday nights. They would proudly march down Laubach Avenue while their music filled the air.

Each year, the Legion participates with other veteran organizations in a Memorial Day service at the Memorial plot. The site features a statue of a World War I Doughboy, army artillery and a memorial to veterans sadly lost to suicide. The memorial honors veterans who served our country from the American Revolution to the present day.

Today, the Post Commander is Eric Spooner, Vice Commander Denise Laury, Chaplain Eric Sommer, and Adjutant Jeff Faust. The Post proudly continues to preserve the traditions of the American Legion.