Robert P. Miller

Robert P. Miller, 89, of Lehigh Twp., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 at Riverton Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center – Allentown. He was the beloved husband of Clara Miller (Praetorius) to whom he was married to for 70 years. Born in Triechlers, Robert was a son of the late Ralph and Josephine Miller (Lentz).

He was a lifelong member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church – Bath, Pa. Robert began his career as a mechanic for Chevrolet dealers Lentz Motors in Northampton and Frederick in Slatington. He later concluded his career in the maintenance department of Northampton School District.

Robert was an avid outdoorsman, he loved camping with Clara and their friends, as well as hunting and fishing, where he connected with nature and shared unforgettable moments with his loved ones.

In addition to his wife, he will be lovingly remembered by his children: Dennis Miller (Judith) of Slatington; grandchildren, Donald, Adam, Jarrad, Betsy and Jenny; great-grandchildren, Mackenna, Dylan, Teague, Alexandria, Kendall and Declan; brothers, David Miller (Nancy) of Treichlers, Bruce Miller (Ruth) of Walnutport. Robert was predeceased by a daughter, Pamela Grim, and a brother, Donald Miller.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church – 3175 Valley View Drive, Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives were invited to call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment followed at Mountain View Cemetery – Bath. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc. – Moorestown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to his church, Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Maria Fantozzi Reginelli

Maria Fantozzi Reginelli, 84, of Bath, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025 at her home, with the love of her family by her side. Born on Oct. 16, 1940, in Bellante, Province of Teramo, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Guerino and Donata Montefiore Fantozzi. Maria and her loving husband, Ennio Reginelli, observed their 63rd wedding anniversary last January. Together, they immigrated to America on Jan. 11, 1968. A talented seamstress by trade, she worked at Mary Fashion Mfg., Co., Inc., in Bath, for many years until retiring. Maria’s greatest focus in life was always her family, and the love she had for them shone through in everything she did. She found joy in simple pleasures like sewing, reading, gardening and traveling back to Italy to visit her loved ones. Above all, she took immense pride in her grandsons, who were the bright lights of her life. The love she shared with them, as well as with her husband and daughter, was boundless and unconditional. Maria was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Bath.

Survivors: In addition to her devoted husband, Ennio, she will be missed by her daughter, Fiorella R. Mirabito and her husband, Emanuel; two grandchildren, Antonio, and his wife Kelli, Nicholas, and his wife Julia; three sisters, Lucia, Filomena, Emma; and surviving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services: Will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations, in Maria’s memory, be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Memorial Fund, 210 E. Northampton St., Bath, PA 18014 or to Alzheimer’s Association, Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 250, Philadelphia, PA 19106.