During the Borough of Bath’s monthly council meeting on Monday, March 4, Councilwoman Carol Bear-Heckman discussed a new grant opportunity available to property owners in the borough’s historic district.

A private $10,000 façade renovation grant has become available through the HARB, or Historical Architectural Review Board. Interested applicants can pick up an application at the borough building. If eligible, recipients can receive up to 50 percent of their project costs up to $2,000. They can use the grant money to cover construction expenses, labor, materials, and design fees.

“I am really proud that the committee was able to find somebody to [offer] $10,000 to do this,” said Bear-Heckman.

Council President Mark Saginario said he is glad a grant opportunity has become available to residents.

A public workshop meeting about the grant will be held at the borough building on March 20 at 7 p.m. Applications will be due April 10 at 4 p.m. Recipients will be notified by April 19.

The HARB is looking to award five eligible applicants.

In other news:

Borough of Bath office administrator Marena Rasmus has been named Northampton County’s Outstanding Municipal Employee. Mayor Fiorella Mirabito made the announcement during council’s monthly meeting.

She praised Rasmus’s commitment, her professionalism, and her positive attitude. She called Rasmus a “true asset” to the borough, its residents, and its businesses.

Rasmus, who is enrolled in a local university to continue her studies in municipal government, will receive her award on May 25 at the Northampton County Memorial Day Festival.

The borough has received a $34,000 grant from the disbanded Northampton County Gaming Authority. This grant will be used to pay for ADA upgrades to the sidewalks on South Walnut Street and Center Street. These funds have to be spent by the end of May.

The borough will continue to look for grant opportunities for LED streetlights.