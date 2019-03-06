Legal and engineering representatives for Mark Wagner, owner of Lucky Strokes on Airport Road, appeared before the East Allen Board of Supervisors on February 28 to request an amendment to the township’s zoning map.

The 16-and-a-half-acre property is currently zoned residential/commercial and agricultural. The zoning line splits the property in two; however, the small size of the residential/commercial land makes it impossible for development.

Dennis Benner, legal representative, and Darrin Heckman, engineer, requested that the zoning line for residential/commercial use be moved to the edge of the property, instead of bisecting it.

Proposed development includes a restaurant, pharmacy, two medical offices, and a Dunkin Donuts at the front of the property. Four 13-unit apartment buildings are proposed for the rear of the property. These buildings will include recreational amenities.

Heckman said single-family homes do not blend with the proposed commercial use, and apartments will “give some diversity in housing options.”

Representatives requested the board hold a hearing on this proposed zoning change

“This is a topic this board takes very seriously,” said Supervisor Roger Unangst.

The board will decide whether or not they want to move forward with a hearing during their March 13 meeting.

Supervisors also discussed possibly filing an appeal against the Zoning Hearing Board’s approval of a used car dealership on the former Timberline Banquet Hall property. Supervisors had rejected the zoning change.

Solicitor Joseph Piperato said the township would have a “hard time” winning the appeal and proving that this new use will be “more intensive” than the property’s past use.

Supervisors have until March 22 to decide whether or not they would like to file an appeal.