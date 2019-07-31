The Chicken Corner, Nazareth borough’s newest option for takeout and delivery, held its grand opening ribbon cutting on Tuesday, July 23.

The eatery, located at the corners of Bushkill Center and W. Moorestown Roads, offers quality comfort food quickly and with a variety of sides and specials, as well as family and kid’s meals.

Gina Martins, Senior Vice President of Member Relations, was the MC for the evening, leading the crowd of customers and local politicians in greeting the new business owners to the area.

The Chicken Corner is owned by Dave and Kelly Infantino, a local couple who decided to take the leap into working for themselves last October. Dave is a longtime chef who began in the same industry he is now planning to dominate. Tired of making the long drive to New Jersey every day and deciding to make a change for their family, the Infantinos saw the location open for rent and with the help of Alfero Construction, their plans came to life.

The Infantinos live within a few miles of their business and say one of the reasons for their decision to open a chicken restaurant was because of the limited delivery options in the area. The Chicken Corner will deliver to all of Nazareth and 15 minutes in each direction. As of now, they have no set days off, although they plan on eventually being open seven days a week.

Also in attendance were State Representative Marcia Hahn, Jessica O’Donnell of the chamber, as well as many other chamber members and local business supporters.

The Chicken Corner also offers seafood and uses Perdue Harvestland chicken, with no antibiotics, hormones or steroids, raised cage-free and fed an all-vegetarian diet with no animal by-products.

The Chicken Corner is located at Bushkill Corners Center, 291 W. Moorestown Rd.