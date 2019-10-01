After some East Allen Township residents received letters from Keystone Cement asking questions about their well integrity, concern has been high. Some residents approached East Allen supervisors at previous meetings to express their fears about well water drawdowns. It was later revealed that Keystone is modifying its permits to drill deeper into the earth.

During their meeting on September 26, East Allen supervisors announced that letters of concern were sent to Keystone’s manager and environmental director, as well as the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, the Bethlehem Water Department, and the Bath Water Authority. These letters ask representatives of Keystone and the DEP to hold a meeting with residents to answer questions about the drilling and permitting application.

Around 65 homes are in the zone of impact and guaranteed to be de-watered. Hanover Engineering has assigned a geologist to review the plan.

Supervisors urged residents to call the DEP with any concerns or complaints, which will become official notes in the permit review.

“The more people that call and complain [the better],” said Supervisor Mark Schwartz.

Supervisors expressed concern for residents who have not been notified by Keystone.

“They know nothing about this,” said engineer James Milot.

Even though it is the responsibility of Keystone to notify residents of the news, the township also agreed to notify residents in the area of impact.

In other news, the township received a grant award to relocate the traffic signal mast arm at Hanoverville and Airport Roads. This follows several incidents of tractor trailers hitting the signal in the southeast quadrant.

Video detection will also be added.

The township will be working with Telco Inc., pending concurrence with PennDOT.