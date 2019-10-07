Mr. Michael Haberle was reared in Nazareth, graduating from Nazareth High School in 1978, where he was co-captain on the Nazareth High School football team that won the 1977 Colonial League Championship. He played both halfback and line backer. The team was coached by Jim Evanko. Mike also played centerfield for the baseball team.

Michael’s first job was with Highway Materials operating a loader, earning five dollars an hour. His cement career started two years later when he joined his brother Phillip at Lone Star Cement, starting in the labor department and later in the pack house as kiln burner.

In 1994 Essroc purchased Lone Star and Mr. Haberle joined the maintenance team where he works today, saying, “We have an 18-man maintenance team working throughout the plant, quarry and the grinding mills at plant #5, the old Lone Star plant. We attempt to have the plant operate in a safe and efficient manner.”

The excellent supervisors are Jack Santo, a 40-year veteran employee and Brian Jones. Two of the old-timers who shared their knowledge with Michael are Les Taschner and George Reenock, former Northampton High School grads.

Each morning there is a brief safety meeting when various safety issues are discussed. MSHA, the federal safety agency, also conducts annual safety seminars at the plant.

Michael said, “I enjoy the physical and challenging aspects of my job. I have worked with many good employees in my 39 years at the plant.”

During his tenure at the plant, ownership has changed from Lone Star to Essroc in 1994 and then to Lehigh Heidelberg in 2017. A dedicated cement worker, he is a highly skilled and experienced employee.

Mr. Haberle has been married to the former Kerry Hann for 33 years. They are proud of son Ryan, a Lehigh employee, daughter Cailyn, stepdaughters Nicholle and Krista, and three grandchildren. Michael enjoys watching the Philadelphia Eagles and NASCAR. The Haberles reside in Nazareth. We wish Michael and all our Lehigh friends continued success at the Nazareth plant.