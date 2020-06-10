During the June 4 Northampton Borough Council meeting, questions were raised about a string of separate fires that displaced borough residents, including a May 14 fire on Main Street and May 24 fire on Washington Avenue. No residents or firefighters were injured.

After Councilman Robert McHale asked whether neglect started the fires, Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst said that the causes of both fires are suspected to be “human error.”

“It was a bad run of luck,” he said, but nothing indicates that they were suspicious.

Councilman Keith Piescienski, who is also deputy fire chief for the Northampton Borough Fire Department, added that one fire is still under investigation.

“They were weird,” he said. “That is all I can say.”

In other news, the borough’s fire department may be receiving its new aerial truck earlier than expected. The truck may be ready for pick-up as early as September. This new apparatus will allow the fire department to come to the rescue of more residents in need.

Finally, council discussed what the county’s new “Yellow Phase” means for the borough and its residents.

Brobst said that residents will not see much of a change when it comes to the borough’s parks.

“We have to follow the same protocols as in ‘Red’ for pavilions, restrooms, and play areas,” he said. These amenities will continue to be closed. Anyone who reserved pavilions for summer gatherings has received a refund from the borough.

Parks are open for hiking and riding bikes, but visitors must still practice social distancing.

Council Chambers in the borough building will reopen for council’s June 18 meeting. Attendees will be limited to no more than 25. All CDC guidelines for social distancing will be followed.

For residents who do not feel comfortable attending in-person meetings, the borough has installed a conference line that residents can call in to. More information on this conference number will be released.

