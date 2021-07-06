After a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Nazareth Kazoo Parade, hosted by the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce, made its return, bringing patriotic sights and sounds to the borough.

The Fourth of July tradition kicked off at Nazareth Area High School where a parade of several dozen residents decked in their red, white, and blue attire marched through the center of town, escorted by fire trucks and police.

Every year, the Chamber honors a Nazareth veteran by selecting him or her as the parade’s grand marshal. However, in 2021, the Chamber decided to honor all local veterans. A group of veterans marched in the front of the parade together.

The site of a crowd of people performing their patriotic tunes on kazoos always brings a smile and a laugh to the faces of those passing by.

“The kazoo parade origins have always been a bit sketchy,” laughed Mayor Lance Colondo. He said it is believed the parade started 15 or 16 years ago when a group of residents got together and tried to break the world record for the most kazoos being played at once.

Nazareth didn’t break the world record, but the borough did start a new, family-friendly tradition.

“Over the years, [it] has become a fun and quirky event that lets us remember and celebrate that we are fortunate enough to live in the greatest country in the world,” Mayor Colondo continued.

The parade ended at Veterans Memorial Square where a brief ceremony was held. Rebecca Peiper, founder of the Musik Makers Studio, performed the National Anthem and several veterans in attendance were recognized during a salute to the troops.

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure was also present to welcome back the event following a difficult year for the county.

“We have Northampton County on the right track,” he said. “America’s best days are ahead of us.”

“It is great to see Nazareth Borough growing and thriving,” added Bill Skinner, past chairman of the Chamber. “It is great to see us moving beyond this pandemic.”