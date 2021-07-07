The Nazareth Borough Council met on Monday, July 5 to discuss computer and hardware upgrades, as well as speeding concerns.

During their June meeting, council approved the spending of $5,000 to upgrade two current workstations, add a third workstation, and upgrade the computer monitor that runs the police department cameras. Two DELL computer monitors and fully upgraded hardware would be included in each workstation update. Technology committee chairperson Kayla Green proposed an additional $2,055.04, bringing the total upgrade cost to $7,055.04.

Also discussed were the four security cameras in the park that are currently not working; Green expressed that the PC running the monitors and recording equipment cannot handle both programs at once, and will hopefully be fixed by adding one of the old computers into the server room to take on one of the programs.

One borough resident expressed his concerns about speeding near Mauch Chunk and Kohl Streets, describing it as a safety issue for families, young children, and pets; however, it has also caused property damage multiple times, specifically to the resident’s mailbox and porch. He asked if council would be able to provide additional or better signage in the area. The borough police department will look into speeding and traffic patterns near the area. Councilman Carl Strye, Jr. talked about the possibility of using grant money or leftover funds to purchase more digital speedometers to rectify the situation.

In other business, council approved a motion to allow the Nazareth Soccer Club to use Essroc Fields from July 1 to November 15 for games, clinics, and practices. They will be using the field from 4 p.m. until dusk on weekdays and 8 a.m. until dusk on weekends.

The borough recently received $298,411.92 from the American Rescue Plan, and will receive another payment in the same amount before June 30, 2022, according to councilwoman Jessica Teel.

Finally, the borough secretary will advertise an ordinance amendment to Chapter 15: Motor Vehicles, Section 408: Angled Parking Required on Certain Streets. The ordinance currently reads “on all streets where angle parking is required, every vehicle parked at the angle shall be parked with its front nearest the curb.” Angle parking is required in Center Square and on the north side of East Prospect Street between South Spruce and South Broad Streets; the latter is only required on Sundays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The proposed change to the ordinance is that cars would be required to back into the angled parking spots, because pulling in has people driving against the grain of traffic. Two parking spaces in the southeast corner of Center Square will be exempt from the ordinance change.

Nazareth Borough Council will hold their next meeting on Monday, August 2 at 6 p.m. in the council chambers.