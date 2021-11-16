TREE LIGHTINGS

Allen Township- N/A

Bangor Borough- Saturday, Dec. 4 along with Holiday Artisan Market on Broadway from noon to 6 p.m.

Bath Borough- Sunday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. in Monocacy Creek Park. Tree lighting honoree- Steve Lambrinos. Free hot chocolate and cookies, horse and carriage rides, storybooks, ice sculptor, guest speakers and singers and Santa.

Bethlehem City- Friday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. at Payrow Plaza.

Bethlehem Township- N/A

Bushkill Township- N/A

Chapman Borough- N/A

East Allen Township- N/A

East Bangor Borough- Saturday, Dec. 4 at fire company at 7 p.m., also Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at East Bangor Park.

Easton City- Peace Candle Lighting Ceremony Saturday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. in Centre Square.

Forks Township- Sunday, Dec. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the amphitheater, tree lighting between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

Freemansburg Borough- N/A

Glendon Borough- N/A

Hanover Township- Friday, Dec. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hanover Township Community Center.

Hellertown Borough- Friday, Nov. 26 from 5 to 9 p.m. at 570 Durham St.

Kreidersville Covered Bridge- Saturday, Dec. 11 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Special visit from Santa, hot cocoa and cookies, sing along, etc.

Lehigh Township- Saturday, Nov. 27 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in Bryfogle Park, Berlinsville.

Lower Mount Bethel Township- Saturday, Dec 4 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 2004 Hutchinson Ave, Martins Creek.

Lower Nazareth Township- N/A

Lower Saucon Township- N/A

Moore Township- Saturday, Dec. 4 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the corner of Rts. 987 and 946. Hosted by Moore Township Lions Club.

Nazareth Borough- Friday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. in the circle.

North Catty Borough- Sunday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. in North Catty Park.

Northampton Borough- Sunday, Nov. 28, at 5:30 p.m.

Palmer Township- Saturday, Dec. 11 at 6:15 p.m. at Charles Chrin Community Center.

Pen Argyl Borough- Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. in front of borough hall.

Plainfield Township- N/A

Portland Borough- Sunday, Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at 422-428 Delaware Ave., old Portland Train Station

Roseto Borough- Sunday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. at Municipal Plaza.

Stockertown Borough- N/A

Tatamy Borough- Sunday, Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at Llantrisant 336 Bushkill St. Sponsored by Tatamy Historical Society and aided by Tatamy Fire Co. and police dept.

Upper Mount Bethel Township- Stay tuned.

Upper Nazareth Township- N/A

Walnutport Borough- Saturday, Dec. 4 at 215 S. Lincoln Ave. Food trucks begin 2 p.m., tree lighting around 5 p.m.

Washington Township- N/A

West Easton Borough- N/A

Williams Township- N/A

Wilson Borough- Friday, Nov. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Meuser Park.

Wind Gap Borough- Saturday, Dec. 18 at Wind Gap Fire Co. Social Hall on Broadway. Start time has not been announced yet.

FESTIVE EVENTS

Not a comprehensive list of all events happening in all of Northampton County.

Bethlehem Christmas City Village- Open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays on Main Street through Dec. 26.

Christkindlmarkt, Bethlehem- Presented by Univest Financial. Runs weekends until December 19.

Easton Winter Village Holiday Marketplace- Weekends from Nov. 19-Dec. 19 in Centre Square. Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

Small Business Saturday- Saturday, Nov. 27. Support your local businesses!

Candy Cane Hunt- Sunday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. behind St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bath. Email bathpalions@yahoo.com to register by Nov. 22. Hosted by Bath Lions Club.

Holiday Artisan Market on Broadway and Tree Lighting- Saturday, Dec. 4 from noon to 6 p.m. on Broadway, Historic Downtown Bangor.

Holiday History Festival- Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Governor Wolf Historical Society.

Christmas in Nazareth- Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout Nazareth.

Interactive Live Nativity- Saturday, Dec. 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Pavilion at Canal Street Park, Northampton. Presented by New Journey Community Church.

Christmas at Boulton- Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 from noon to 4 p.m. at Jacobsburg Historical Society.

The Nutcracker Ballet at the Roxy Theatre- Features dancers of Pennsylvania Classical Ballet Academy and guest performers. Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. Visit www.paclassicalballetacademy.com for tickets.

Christmas at the Roxy- Dec. 15 and 16 featuring “White Christmas” at the Roxy Theatre. Admission is non-perishable food item donation for Northampton Area Food Bank. Dec. 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m., special matinee at 1 p.m. Dec. 16.

Christmas on Historic Chestnut Street, Bath- TBA

SANTA RUNS/TOYS

Residents must sign up in their respective township/borough to be included in Santa Runs. If you’d like to be included in your local Santa Run, contact the contact information listed below. Not a comprehensive listing of all Boroughs/Townships in Northampton County.

3rd Annual Toy Raffle- Hosted by Bath Lions Club. All toy raffle at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bath. Sat., Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sun. Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drawing Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Allen Twp. Santa Run- Hosted by Allen Township Fire Company No. 1. Sunday, Dec. 12 at noon. Call 610-262-1101 for more information.

Bethlehem Twp. Santa Run- Hosted by Bethlehem Twp. Vol. Fire Co. Sunday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you would like your child(ren) to receive a present (that you provide) please email SantaDay@btvfc.org with your name, your children’s names, a Bethlehem Township address, and phone number.

Borough of Bath Santa Run- Hosted by Bath Fire Dept. Saturday, Dec. 18, 9 a.m. until finished. Call 610-837-6400 and leave message for more information.

Bushkill Twp. Santa Run- Hosted by Bushkill Township Volunteer Fire Co. Saturday, Dec. 18 starting at 8 or 9 a.m. Visit bushkilltownshipfireco.com for more info and how to sign up.

Colonial Regional Police Department hosts Shop with Cops- Saturday, Dec. 11. To donate, checks and cash can be dropped off at their station during normal business hours. Call 610-861-4820 with questions. Donations must be made prior to December 1.

East Allen Twp. Santa Run- TBA. Call 610-262-6700 or email fire46@eastallenfire.org for more info.

Forks Township Santa Run- Hosted by Forks Township Fire Dept. Saturday, Dec. 18 at 9 a.m. Deadline is Dec. 6. Stop by Forks Fire Dept. to sign your child up and drop off present.

Freemansburg Santa Toy Run- Hosted by Freemansburg Fire Co. Saturday, Dec. 18 starting at 2 p.m. Drop off wrapped gifts at fire station Dec. 6 or 13. Email tgetz@freemansburgfire.org with questions.

Hellertown Borough Santa Run- Hosted by Dewey Fire Co. 1. Sunday, Dec. 19 at 12:30 p.m. Deadline Dec. 17 to sign up/drop off gifts. Contact Dewey Fire Co. Facebook page with questions/concerns.

Lehigh Twp. Santa Deliveries- Hosted by Lehigh Township Vol. Fire Co. No. 1. Saturday, Dec. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5 between 1 and 4 p.m. Call 610-597-3298 with questions.

Lehigh Twp. Toys for Tots Drive-Thru Toy Drive- Hosted by Lehigh Twp. Police Dept. Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4188 Lehigh Dr., Cherryville.

Lower Nazareth Santa Run- Hosted by Hecktown Volunteer Fire Co. #1. Saturday, Dec. 11 starting at 10 a.m. For more info please call 610-759-2112 or email info@hecktownfire.org.

Moore Twp. Santa Run- Hosted by Klecknersville Rangers. Saturday, Dec. 18 beginning at 9 a.m. Call 610-837-3465 for more details.

Moore Twp. Toys for Tots- Donate every Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon at FedEx trailer at Klecknersville Rangers, or donate at Moore Elementary School Tuesday, November 16 through Friday, December 10. Items may be brought to school by the child and placed in the donation bins in the school lobby, or may be dropped off during scheduled parent-teacher conferences.

Mount Bethel Santa Gift Delivery- Hosted by Mount Bethel and North Bangor Volunteer Fire Depts. Saturday, Dec. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. an Sunday, Dec. 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. Any questions, call 570-807-7495 or 570-807-8160.

Nazareth Borough Santa Toy Run- Hosted by Vigilance Hose Co. No. 1. Sunday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. Questions or inquiries, email nfd.fireprevention@gmail.com.

Northampton Borough Santa Run- Hosted by Northampton Borough Fire Department. Saturday, Dec. 11 starting around noon. Call Angel at 484-719-8609 for more info.

Palmer Township Santa Visit- Hosted by Palmer Municipal Fire Dept. Saturday, Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 484-894-3738 or 610-972-5478 or email info@palmerfire.org.

Upper Nazareth Santa Run- Hosted by Upper Nazareth Fire Department. Saturday, Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. For more info please call 484-542-1939.