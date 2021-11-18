Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.
Road name: Flint Hill Road
Between: PA 412 and Bucks County Line
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 22
Est completion date: Nov. 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 to 2 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.
Road name: Polk Valley Road
Between: PA 412 and Reservoir Road
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 23
Est completion date: Nov. 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.
Road name: Bingen Road
Between: Black River Road and Hickory Hill Road
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 24
Est completion date: Nov. 24
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Allen Twp.
Road name: Walnut Drive
Between: Main Street and Lehigh Drive
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 22
Est completion date: Nov. 24
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Twp.
Road name: US 22
Between: Lehigh County Line and New Jersey State Line
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction in both directions.
Start date: Nov. 22
Est completion date: Nov. 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer Twp./ Plainfield Twp./Wind Gap Borough
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction in both directions.
Start date: Nov. 22
Est completion date: Nov. 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Stockertown Twp.
Road name: PA 191
Between: Sullivan Trail and Dogwood Lane
Type of work: Milling
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 24
Est completion date: Nov. 24
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Stockertown Twp. and Upper Nazareth Twp.
Road name: PA 191
Between: Franklin Hill Road and Longview Drive
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 24
Est completion date: Nov. 24
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Easton, Lower Saucon, Bethlehem
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Northampton County Line and New Jersey State Line
Type of work: Highway Beautification
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restrictions.
Start date: Nov. 22
Est completion date: Nov. 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
