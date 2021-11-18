Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.

Road name: Flint Hill Road

Between: PA 412 and Bucks County Line

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 22

Est completion date: Nov. 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 to 2 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.

Road name: Polk Valley Road

Between: PA 412 and Reservoir Road

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 23

Est completion date: Nov. 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.

Road name: Bingen Road

Between: Black River Road and Hickory Hill Road

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 24

Est completion date: Nov. 24

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Allen Twp.

Road name: Walnut Drive

Between: Main Street and Lehigh Drive

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 22

Est completion date: Nov. 24

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Twp.

Road name: US 22

Between: Lehigh County Line and New Jersey State Line

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction in both directions.

Start date: Nov. 22

Est completion date: Nov. 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer Twp./ Plainfield Twp./Wind Gap Borough

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction in both directions.

Start date: Nov. 22

Est completion date: Nov. 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Stockertown Twp.

Road name: PA 191

Between: Sullivan Trail and Dogwood Lane

Type of work: Milling

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 24

Est completion date: Nov. 24

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Stockertown Twp. and Upper Nazareth Twp.

Road name: PA 191

Between: Franklin Hill Road and Longview Drive

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 24

Est completion date: Nov. 24

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Easton, Lower Saucon, Bethlehem

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Northampton County Line and New Jersey State Line

Type of work: Highway Beautification

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restrictions.

Start date: Nov. 22

Est completion date: Nov. 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

