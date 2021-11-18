Municipality:  Lower Saucon Twp.

Road name:  Flint Hill Road

Between:  PA 412 and Bucks County Line

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date:  Nov. 22

Est completion date:  Nov. 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 to 2 a.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Lower Saucon Twp.

Road name:  Polk Valley Road

Between:  PA 412 and Reservoir Road 

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date:  Nov. 23

Est completion date:  Nov. 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Lower Saucon Twp.

Road name:  Bingen Road

Between:  Black River Road and Hickory Hill Road

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date: Nov. 24

Est completion date: Nov. 24

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Allen Twp.

Road name:  Walnut Drive

Between:  Main Street and Lehigh Drive

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date: Nov. 22

Est completion date: Nov. 24

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Bethlehem Twp.

Road name:  US 22 

Between:  Lehigh County Line and New Jersey State Line

Type of work:  Litter Removal

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Shoulder restriction in both directions. 

Start date: Nov. 22

Est completion date:  Nov. 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Palmer Twp./ Plainfield Twp./Wind Gap Borough

Road name:  PA 33 

Between:  US 22 and Monroe County Line

Type of work:  Litter Removal

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Shoulder restriction in both directions. 

Start date: Nov. 22

Est completion date: Nov. 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Stockertown Twp.

Road name:  PA 191

Between:  Sullivan Trail and Dogwood Lane

Type of work:  Milling

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date: Nov. 24

Est completion date:  Nov. 24

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Stockertown Twp. and Upper Nazareth Twp.

Road name:  PA 191

Between:  Franklin Hill Road and Longview Drive

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date: Nov. 24

Est completion date:  Nov. 24

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Easton, Lower Saucon, Bethlehem

Road name:  Interstate 78

Between:  Northampton County Line and New Jersey State Line

Type of work:  Highway Beautification

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Shoulder restrictions. 

Start date: Nov. 22

Est completion date:  Nov. 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown. 

submitted by Sean Brown, PennDOT

