The Northampton Borough Council met on Thursday, Nov. 18 to discuss the first ward vacancy on council, the 2022 budget, and upcoming holiday events.

Council has 30 days, or until Nov. 25, to appoint someone to fill the vacancy created as a result of Keith Piescienski’s passing on Oct. 26, according to solicitor Brian Panella. If someone is not appointed by then, the election council would have 15 additional days (until Dec. 10) to appoint a candidate; the election council consists of borough council minus the mayor, but with the addition of an elector.

With the absence of two councilmembers, council elected to take no action on appointing a replacement. The matter will be discussed at the next council meeting, and advertised as a special meeting of the election council.

However, applicants Barry Frantz, Sandra Pudliner and Judy Haldeman introduced themselves and answered questions regarding the position. Whoever is appointed to the seat will serve for the remaining two years of Piescienski’s term.

Next, at the recommendation of Police Chief Bryan Kadingo, council approved two motions to take no action on installing stop signs at two intersections: 11th and Universal and Ninth and Dewey. However, a traffic mirror for the latter will be looked into.

Also discussed at the meeting was the 2022 preliminary budget and upcoming holiday events. Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst stated that the preliminary 2022 budget with no tax increase will be voted on at the next council meeting.

The borough’s annual tree lighting ceremony will be held at the triangle between Main Street and Laubach Avenue on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 5:30 p.m; an appearance from Santa Claus is on the schedule as well.

Additionally, councilwoman Judy Kutzler provided details on the fire department’s Operation Santa Run.

Parents who want their children to participate should bring a gift to the fire department on Wednesday, Dec. 8, Thursday, Dec. 9 and Friday, Dec. 10 between 6 and 8 p.m. The gift should be wrapped, no bigger than a shoebox, and clearly marked with the child’s name, address and phone number. Presents will be delivered by Santa on Dec. 11 beginning at noon.

The Northampton Borough Council will meet next on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the municipal building, located at 1401 Laubach Ave.