Richard E. Halbfoerster

Richard E. Halbfoerster, 78, of Moore Township, quietly passed away at home on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Margaret A. (Smith) Halbfoerster of Bath, and the late Frederick W. Halbfoerster. He attended Northampton High School. A member of the Bakery, Confectionery & Tobacco Workers International Union Local 6 – Philadelphia, Rich was employed as a truck driver for 34 years before retiring in 2001 from Keystone Foods. He was also a member of Manoquesy Lodge No. 413 F. & A.M., Bath, and a former member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, Seemsville. Truly a car enthusiast, throughout the years Rich enjoyed collecting classic and antique cars, as well as participating at numerous car shows with his award-winning ‘55 Chevy. He also enjoyed camping, hunting and spending time at his cabin.

Survivors: In addition to his mother, Margaret, he is survived by his loving companion of 37 years, Catherine “Katie” Dickinson with whom he resided; sons, Rev. Timothy Halbfoerster and wife, Marie, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Michael J. Halbfoerster and wife, Jennifer, of Moore Township; daughter, Katrina Sonnenberg and husband, Curt, of Olyphant, Pa.; three granddaughters, Heather Singleton and husband, Chad, of Fairfax, Virginia, Ashley Chest and husband, Joseph, of Enola, Pa., and Amber Shaw and husband, Wes, of Round Hill, Virginia; six great-grandchildren, Kiley, Lukcas, Makynze, Andrew, Dominic, and Ryann.

Services: A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home with a Masonic Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to St. Peter’s United Church of Christ – Seemsville, 8142 Valley View Road, Northampton, PA 18067.

Harold E. Miller, Jr.

Harold E. Miller, Jr., 75, of Bushkill Township, passed away suddenly while at work on Thursday, March 3, 2022. He was the loving husband of Nancy K. (Sisolak) Miller. The couple would have celebrated 57 years of marriage on July 24. Born in Moore Township, he was a son of the late Harold E. Sr. and Loretta (Williamson) Miller. Harold was a graduate of Liberty High School, Class of 1965. Since 2004, he was employed by Berger Sanitation in East Allen Township, where he served in various capacities. Prior to that and for 18 years, Harold owned and operated M & B Hauling in Bushkill Township. A life member of the N.R.A. and member of Ontelaunee Rod & Gun Club, Harold was an avid hunter and enjoyed many hunting excursions to Wyoming and Montana with his buddies. He was a member of Bushkill United Methodist Church and was currently serving as the president on the cemetery board of Bushkill M. E. Cemetery.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Nancy, he will be dearly missed by his brother, Bruce Miller and wife, Martha, of Easton; three sisters, Lois Siebler and husband, Robert, Luann Frey-Noone and husband, Tim Noone, and Kathy Hill and companion, William Hernandez, all of Moore Township; and many loving nieces and nephews and their families.

Services: A funeral service was held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives were invited to call on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment followed in Bushkill M. E. Cemetery, Bushkill Township.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Bushkill M. E. Cemetery, c/o Joe Reilly, 1544 Bushkill Center Road, Bath, PA 18014.