Municipality: East Allen Township
Road name: PA 512
Between: Locust Road and Steuben Road
Type of work: Utility Work
Work being done by: Local Utility
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for UGI road work. Please use caution.
Start date: Sept. 7
Est completion date: Sept. 8
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
