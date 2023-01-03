Claire G. George

Claire G. George, 86, a lifelong resident of Moore Township, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of John A. George. The couple celebrated 66 years of marriage on October 6. Born in Danielsville, Claire was a daughter of the late Erma M. (Althouse) Kepp and Ralph Kepp. After graduating from Nazareth High School in 1953, Claire pursued her passion for hairdressing and cosmetology enrolling at Allentown School of Cosmetology. Following her graduation and successful licensure as a hairdresser, she became employed at the former Roffe Salon in Bethlehem, where she proudly worked for a number of years. Claire also worked at the Piercing Pagoda in Bethlehem until the closing, and later for the U.S. Postal Service at the Lehigh Valley Post Office, before retiring. She was a wonderful baker and cook, and enjoyed riding motorcycle throughout the years. A faithful member of Faith Independent Church of Christ in Walnutport, Claire was very active in supporting the church and served on the Ladies Auxiliary.

Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, John, she will be dearly missed by her children, Jacqueline Altemose and husband, Raymond, of Moore Township, Allen George and wife, Jennifer, of Bath, and Darryl Silfies and companion, Robyn Farnsworth; four grandchildren, Cassandra, Autumn, Luke and Mitchel; nieces and nephews. Claire was predeceased by her sister, Margaret M. Silfies.

Services: A funeral service was held on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives were invited to call on Saturday morning from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately with the family at New Hope Cemetery at Little Moore, Danielsville.

Contributions: Memorial contributions may be offered to Shriners Hospital for Children – Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, 19140.

Linda E. (Schlier) Kates

Linda E. (Schlier) Kates, 74, of Lehighton, formerly of Cherryville, passed away peacefully in St. Luke’s Hospital, Lehighton, on Wednesday, December 28 surrounded by her loved ones. She was the widow of James R. Kates, who passed away April 15, 2021. Linda was born in Jamestown, Pa. and the daughter of the late Clayton and Verna (Dotter) Schlier.

Linda formerly worked in various factory jobs and shared entrepreneurship in her husband’s business during her younger years. More recently, she was a homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Linda loved everyone and all animals, especially her dogs.

Survivors: Four daughters: Natalie Savage, fiancée of Robert Koch, of Bethlehem; Lora Gould, wife of Ronald S Gould; Pamela Kates, companion of Allen Berger; and Valarie Miller, wife of Larry Miller, all of Lehighton. Eight grandchildren: Heather Mase, Eric Berger, Chad Berger, Alex Gould, Philip Gould, Jacob Savage, and Lindsey Delgado, all of Lehighton and Jennifer Cunfer of Jim Thorpe. She was predeceased by a grandson, Cory Gould. Eight great-grandchildren; Hailey, Alyson, Brooklynn, Greyson, Noah, Blake, Avielle, and Andre.

Online condolences may be made at schislerfuneralhomes.com (Miller). Donations may be made in her name to any local animal shelter or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Catherine L. Pike

Catherine L. Pike, 87, a lifelong resident of Moore Township, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Alexandria Manor in Nazareth. She was the wife of the late Donald M. Pike, with whom she shared 39 years of marriage prior to his passing in 1994. Born in Moore Township, Catherine was a daughter of the late Joseph and Gizella (Focht) Wetzel. She was a graduate of Nazareth High School, Class of 1952. A devoted homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother, Catherine also assisted her husband with duties on the family farm in Moore Township. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Lodge No. 252 – Nazareth, the former Star Grange No. 993 – Moorestown, and a faithful member and volunteer of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bath.

Survivors: Catherine is survived by her three daughters, Stephanie L. Remsing and husband, Joseph, of Moore Township, Lenore B. Davidson and husband, Elmer, of Chambersburg, and Jane M. Reese and husband, J. Dale, of Moseley, Virginia; a son, Mark D. Pike of Moore Township; six grandchildren, Alyson, Andrew, Caitlin, Seth, Kirsten and Matthew; three great-grandchildren, Saylor, Nicholas and Savannah; a sister, Gizella Kocher; nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Donald, she was predeceased by two sisters, Evelyn and Irene Milkovits; and two brothers, Joseph and Robert Wetzel.

Services: Funeral service and burial will be held privately with the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main Street, Bath, PA 18014.